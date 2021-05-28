Garmin Lily review: A svelte, stylish smartwatch with good tracking features

Built-in GPS aside, the Lily manages to pack a whole load of thoughtful health-monitoring features into its petite body. For example, it constantly tracks your overall activity levels and heart rate, and can be set to alert you if the latter stays too high or too low. Respiration rate, energy levels, sleep stages and even your blood oxygen saturation can also be measured day and night, whether or not you’re within range of your phone.

And when you have your phone with you, activities can be accurately tracked using connected GPS. Another thoughtful feature is the emergency alert, which sends your current location to a chosen contact when you rapidly tap the screen several times.

Garmin Lily review: Price and competition

We tested the leather-strapped Garmin Lily Classic, whose £230 price tag puts in on a par with the Garmin Vivoactive 4 (currently £229 from Amazon) and overshoots the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (£192) and Apple Watch Series 3 (£197). The Garmin Lily Sport, a slightly less luxe model with a silicone strap, costs £150, putting it in the same ballpark as its closest Garmin counterpart, the Vivomove 3 (£179).

It goes without saying that £150 is a lot to pay for a smartwatch without on-board GPS and NFC, which come built into all the other smartwatches just mentioned. Indeed, Garmin’s Forerunner 45 (£118) offers built-in GPS for half the price of the Garmin Lily Classic.

However, the Lily’s 24g weight significantly undercuts other GPS Garmins such as the Vivoactive 4 (50g). The new Fitbit Versa 3 (£184) manages to include on-board GPS in a dinky 28.5g device, though, as does the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, which weighs 30g.

However, neither the Fitbit nor the Samsung can match the Lily for its luxurious, elegant appearance. And when you’re investing in a watch to wear every day, or to buy as a gift, good looks really cannot be underestimated.

Garmin Lily review: Design, features and battery life

Garmin has clearly made a choice here, between bulky battery-draining built-in features and a slimline designer timepiece with tracking features.

The Lily may not have on-board GPS or NFC, but I’d argue that these features won’t be missed by many users, who are rarely more than a few feet away from their phones. I always take my phone running with me, not least for music.

And I like that the Lily displays notifications from my paired phone. As for NFC, Garmin’s NFC-supporting watches use Garmin Pay, which is not widely supported in the UK anyway. Many buyers will be happy to swap these features for improved lightness and battery life.

Indeed, thanks to its shiny stainless steel bezel and Italian leather strap, it really does have the appearance of a designer watch. The Lily Sport has a silicone strap and aluminium bezel, making it a little more comfortable during workouts (not to mention £50 cheaper).