Apple Watch Ultra: Apple reveals rumoured "Watch Pro"

A brand-new Apple Watch has arrived. Announced during this year's Apple product launch event – where we also saw the iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Pro range, the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE and the AirPods Pro 2 – the new Apple Watch isn't quite what we thought it would be: for one thing, it's called the Apple Watch Ultra, not the Apple Watch Pro as previously indicated.

That's the biggest surprise here, but it's not all that's new. Featuring a rugged design complete with two physical buttons (customisable in the watch settings) and a more tactile dial, the Watch Pro is WR100 rated for water-resistance, EN1339 certified for diving and designed for depths of up to 130ft, and it's made from a new titanium alloy for maximum durability. It’s bigger, too: the Watch Pro has a 49mm chassis with the biggest, brightest screen yet on an Apple Watch.

The battery is slightly larger as a result: Apple promises a 36-hour battery life (versus 18 on the Watch Series 8) that can be boosted up to 60 hours with the new Low Power Mode. The catch is that Low Power Mode won't be available until later this autumn. The Watch Ultra has two speakers for maximum volume even in inclement weather and three microphones to ensure you're heard clearly during a torrential downpour. Those speakers can produce a 6-decibel siren in an emergency.

New to the Watch Ultra is the Action button, which is what's creating the large lump on the right-hand edge. This button is fully customisable but fundamentally will be used to interact with the application in use – by starting/stopping the stopwatch or setting a waypoint, for example. The idea is to make navigating the Watch Ultra easy even in gloves.

For tracking your activities regardless of location, the Watch Ultra has dual frequency L1+L5 GPS, just like Garmin's various racing watches. It also has a new compass app with "Orienteering" view, which supports compass waypoints and records your route so it can show you how to backtrack if you get lost. The watch face, meanwhile, has a night mode that causes the dials and text to turn red and black for clarity.

With an Apple S8 chip and WatchOS 9, the Watch Ultra is similar in some ways to the new Series 8. Unlike the Series 8, however, the Watch Ultra comes with cellular built into every model. it costs £849 and will be available from 23 September.