Get the five-star Apple Watch Series 8 for its lowest-ever price in the Amazon spring sale

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a generation old now but it’s still one of the best smartwatches you can buy. Better yet, it’s now on offer at the lowest price we’ve ever seen it – just £293 – in Amazon’s spring sale.

The deal is only on the red 45mm model but this is a great price for a smartwatch and makes it £86 cheaper than the equivalent Apple Watch Series 9.

Did the Apple Watch Series 8 get a good review?