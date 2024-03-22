Get the five-star Apple Watch Series 8 for its lowest-ever price in the Amazon spring sale
We’ve reviewed many smartwatches but the Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the best and now at its lowest-ever price in Amazon’s spring sale
View deal at Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 8 is a generation old now but it’s still one of the best smartwatches you can buy. Better yet, it’s now on offer at the lowest price we’ve ever seen it – just £293 – in Amazon’s spring sale.
The deal is only on the red 45mm model but this is a great price for a smartwatch and makes it £86 cheaper than the equivalent Apple Watch Series 9.
Did the Apple Watch Series 8 get a good review?
- As with most Apple Watch models we’ve reviewed over the past few years, we gave the Apple Watch Series 8 five stars out of five when we tested it in 2023.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award, our highest accolade.
View deal at Amazon
What’s so good about the Apple Watch Series 8?
- It’s super easy to use and does everything you could possibly want a smartwatch to do.
- We found that it was an impressively effective fitness tracker, and its GPS and heart rate monitor were very accurate in our tests.
- The Apple Watch isn’t a medical device, but it does have some features that could save your life, such as high heart rate alerts, the ability to detect atrial fibrillation and even crash and fall detection.
- The Apple Watch pairs perfectly with most modern iPhones (from iPhone 8 on), lets you navigate with Apple Maps on your wrist and answer phone calls using the watch’s speaker and microphone. You can even issue voice commands to Siri.
Are there any disadvantages to this Apple Watch Series 8 deal?
- This amazing deal is only on the red Apple Watch, but you can always replace the strap if you find it too garish.
- We’ve always found the battery life on the Apple Watch to be disappointing.
- Low power mode debuted on this model, giving users the option of extending the battery life from the quoted 18 hours up to a potential 36 hours. But it limits functionality and we found if you turn it on with 10% remaining, it extends overall battery life by 1hr 48mins.
How has the Apple Watch Series 8’s price changed over time?
- Apple products don’t often come with big discounts but this time things are different. This is the cheapest the Apple Watch Series 8 has been – £293 is a real bargain for a smartwatch this good.
- The 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 originally retailed for £419 at the time I wrote my original review.
Where can I find more deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
When an Amazon sale comes along, the Expert Reviews team goes into overdrive, looking for, evaluating and writing about the best deals, saving our readers time and money. If you want to find out more about how we find the best deals, this article has all the details.