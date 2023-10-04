Google Pixel Watch 2 preview: Time for a new chipset
For the Pixel Watch 2, Google appears to have fixed the faults without reinventing the wheel
If I’d bought a first-generation Pixel Watch, I’d be feeling really rather miffed right now. It’s not that tech companies releasing newer versions of their products on an annual basis is exactly unheard of. It’s more that the Pixel Watch 2 seems to be tackling two entirely foreseeable problems with the original Pixel Watch: speed and battery life.
Yes, while the Exynos 9110 chipset used in the original Pixel Watch was four years old on release day, this year, Google has opted for last year’s Qualcomm SW5100. And the efficiency gains could make those first-generation battery gripes a thing of the past.
As ever, it really doesn’t pay to be an early adopter. But if you managed to hold off until now, this might be the Google-made wearable you wanted all along.
Google Pixel Watch 2 preview: Specifications, price and release date
- 41mm body, 31g (without strap)
- Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 320ppi AMOLED display
- Qualcomm SW5100 chip with Cortex M33 co-processor
- 2GB SDRAM
- 32GB eMMC storage
- Sensors: Compass, Altimeter, SpO2, ECG, optical heart rate, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, cEDA, skin temperature sensor, barometer, magnetometer
- 5ATM water resistant, IP68 rated
- 306mAh battery, rated for 24 hours usage
- Wear OS 4
- Price: £349 (Wi-Fi); £399 (LTE)
- Availability: Pre-order from 4 October, on sale from 12 October
Google Pixel Watch 2 preview: Design and key new features
Curiously, Google doesn’t make that big a deal about that processor upgrade, but it’s likely at the heart of the Pixel Watch 2’s key improvements, with three new sensors underpinned by AI and better battery life via improved power efficiency.
Despite only being 12mAh larger, Google says that the Pixel Watch 2’s battery will last a full 24 hours with always-on display enabled. That’s quite a big deal, because while you could eke out a day’s worth of battery from the original Pixel Watch, it involved some sacrifices, and it doesn’t sound like that will be necessary this time around.
This, combined with a fast(ish) charger that can get you a full battery in 75 minutes, is extra important for those who like to track their sleep, and Google says that improvements have been made here, too.
The company says the new multi-path heart rate sensor and its use of AI algorithms offers its most advanced heart tracking to date, improving the accuracy of things such as sleep tracking, high/low heart-rate notifications and the Daily Readiness Score, which tells you how ready for exercise you are on any given day.
This new sensor will automatically switch between single and multi-path modes depending on how hard you’re exerting yourself, giving better heart-rate estimates for when you’re working out, apparently. We’ll have to wait and see how well this works when we get our review unit.
There’s another interesting new addition. It’s a body-response sensor, and Google says it works in tandem with the new skin temperature sensor to measure stress. In short, the watch will assess continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA), heart-rate variability, heart rate and temperature to check when you’re overly stressed.
If it detects you are, the watch will give you an opportunity to log your current mood and give you suggestions to help calm you down, such as a walk or a medication exercise. Personally, I’m a bit dubious about the usefulness of such things (most of us know when we’re stressed, after all), but if it helps people take action to address the symptoms then it’s a worthwhile upgrade.
The final new features worth highlighting are clever bits of software aimed at user safety. Safety Check is designed to keep friends and family in the loop for situations that feel a bit dicey, such as walking home after a night out.
Just set a timer for the estimated duration, and when it expires, the Pixel Watch 2 will ask you to confirm you’re okay with a tap. If you don’t respond, the watch will share your real-time location and situation with your emergency contacts. Emergency Sharing with contacts can also be enabled for a set amount of time, letting loved ones check in on you for the duration of the timer.
Google Pixel Watch 2 preview: Early verdict
It all adds up to what appears to be a well-thought-out smartwatch, and if Google has indeed addressed the battery issues as suggested then this really is the wearable that the first generation should have been.
We’ll have to wait and see when we get our sample for testing. Keep an eye out for a full review soon.