Google Pixel Watch 2 preview: Time for a new chipset

This, combined with a fast(ish) charger that can get you a full battery in 75 minutes, is extra important for those who like to track their sleep, and Google says that improvements have been made here, too.

The company says the new multi-path heart rate sensor and its use of AI algorithms offers its most advanced heart tracking to date, improving the accuracy of things such as sleep tracking, high/low heart-rate notifications and the Daily Readiness Score, which tells you how ready for exercise you are on any given day.

This new sensor will automatically switch between single and multi-path modes depending on how hard you’re exerting yourself, giving better heart-rate estimates for when you’re working out, apparently. We’ll have to wait and see how well this works when we get our review unit.

There’s another interesting new addition. It’s a body-response sensor, and Google says it works in tandem with the new skin temperature sensor to measure stress. In short, the watch will assess continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA), heart-rate variability, heart rate and temperature to check when you’re overly stressed.

If it detects you are, the watch will give you an opportunity to log your current mood and give you suggestions to help calm you down, such as a walk or a medication exercise. Personally, I’m a bit dubious about the usefulness of such things (most of us know when we’re stressed, after all), but if it helps people take action to address the symptoms then it’s a worthwhile upgrade.

The final new features worth highlighting are clever bits of software aimed at user safety. Safety Check is designed to keep friends and family in the loop for situations that feel a bit dicey, such as walking home after a night out.

Just set a timer for the estimated duration, and when it expires, the Pixel Watch 2 will ask you to confirm you’re okay with a tap. If you don’t respond, the watch will share your real-time location and situation with your emergency contacts. Emergency Sharing with contacts can also be enabled for a set amount of time, letting loved ones check in on you for the duration of the timer.