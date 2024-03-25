The Garmin Fenix 7 smartwatch has had a tidy reduction in the Amazon spring sale
The five-star Garmin Fenix 7 won our coveted Best Buy Award, and now you can get it for less in Amazon’s spring sale
Searching for a new smartwatch but haven’t had the time? Well, not to worry because we’ve put the hours in to find a deal worth considering. You can now get the Garmin Fenix 7 for just £426, saving you a brilliant £40 off its average price tag of £466.
So if you’re looking to bag the “best multi-sports wearable money can buy” for less, don’t hang around, as this superb offer ends today (at 11.59pm, to be precise).
Did the Garmin Fenix 7 get a good review?
- In our glowing Garmin Fenix 7 review, we gave the sensational smartwatch a maximum of five stars out of five.
- We loved it so much that we bestowed upon it our coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award.
What’s so good about the Garmin Fenix 7?
- Superb GPS accuracy, with the help of GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) support. Testing showed the distances matched those reported by the Stryd running pod to within 1.1%, with very little wandering of corner-cutting.
- Excellent battery life – 11 days in standard smartwatch mode, with a continuous GPS and heart-rate use of 26 hours.
- Features a whopping 79 sports-tracking profiles.
Are there any disadvantages to this Garmin Fenix 7 deal?
- Multi-band GNNS only available on sapphire models.
- Native running power is not included. However, you can purchase a separate accessory such as the Stryd running pod, or one of Garmin’s running power-compatible accessories, such as the Garmin HRM-Pro chest belt or the Garmin Running Dynamics Pod.
How has the Garmin Fenix 7’s price changed over time?
- The Garmin Fenix 7 has dropped as low as £398 in the past, but its current discounted rate of £426 isn’t far off – especially when you consider its average Amazon listing of £466.
- At launch, it carried a price tag of £600.
