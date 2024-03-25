The Garmin Fenix 7 smartwatch has had a tidy reduction in the Amazon spring sale

Searching for a new smartwatch but haven’t had the time? Well, not to worry because we’ve put the hours in to find a deal worth considering. You can now get the Garmin Fenix 7 for just £426, saving you a brilliant £40 off its average price tag of £466.

So if you’re looking to bag the “best multi-sports wearable money can buy” for less, don’t hang around, as this superb offer ends today (at 11.59pm, to be precise).

Did the Garmin Fenix 7 get a good review?