Sony WF-1000XM5 review: Black Friday price drop to £219

Elsewhere, the 6mm drivers found in the WF-1000XM4 make way for the new “Dynamic Driver X” drivers, which are larger at 8.4mm and specifically designed for the WF-1000XM5. Codec compatibility remains unchanged, with SBC, AAC and LDAC all supported over Bluetooth 5.3. Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme makes a return to upscale lower-resolution content, while head tracking is now supported if you’re making use of the company’s 360 Reality Audio technology.

Other upgrades see Spotify Tap added to the list of smart listening features, multipoint pairing available from the outset (the XM4 received this as an over-the-air update post-launch) and a new AI-powered noise reduction engine working in conjunction with a wind noise reduction structure to boost call quality.

Sony WF-1000XM5 review: Price and competition

The Sony WF-1000XM5 have seen a minor price increase from the last-generation model and cost £259 at launch. Price hikes are an inescapable reality but this one means the XM5 cost more than their biggest competitor, the Apple AirPods Pro 2. Those buds have a huge market share and for good reason: their noise cancellation is superb, they’re comfortable, and integration into the iOS ecosystem is seamless.

Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II are another of the XM5’s chief rivals and are unmatched where noise cancellation is concerned. They launched at £280 but are currently available for £230. Those with deep pockets willing to trade super-effective ANC for a more luxurious aesthetic and a neutral, highly detailed sound signature may wish to consider the Bowers & Wilkins PI7 S2 (£349), while the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro (£219) have a whole host of ecosystem-specific features that make them an appealing choice for Galaxy smartphone owners.

There are a couple of more affordable options worth taking a look at, too. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are strong sonic performers and can be picked up for around £190, while Huawei’s FreeBuds Pro 2 offer excellent ANC and engaging sound and can often be found significantly cheaper than their list price of £170.

Sony WF-1000XM5 review: Design

My main complaint about the Sony WF-1000XM4 was their fiddly fit and, while those buds weren’t as chunky as the WF-1000XM3, they were still rather bulbous. Sony has gone to great lengths to improve the design and fit this time around and has done so to great effect.

The earbuds are 25% smaller and 20% lighter than their predecessor, and the main housings are sculpted in such a way that they sit in your outer ears more ergonomically. Like their predecessors, the WF-1000XM5 come with polyurethane foam eartips to help secure them in your ear canals, but there’s an additional extra small size option this year.