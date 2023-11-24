Snap up a SPECTACULAR Samsung soundbar saving this Black Friday

This model retains the remarkable level of immersion delivered by its predecessor, the HW-Q990B, and enhances it with smart features such as AI-enhanced processing, a range of dedicated sound modes, auto room calibration and built-in smarts courtesy of Alexa. Its upgraded finish and performance tweaks make it as well made and feature-packed as ever​​.

The HW-Q990C is designed primarily for home cinema enthusiasts, offering a level of genuine immersion that rivals a full AV receiver and speaker package. Its home theatre credentials are further bolstered by support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, making it a highly attractive option for those seeking a comprehensive and convenient audio solution​​.

The HW-Q990C maintains a minimalist look with a robust metal mesh grille and a finish referred to as “Titan Black”. Its subwoofer and surround speakers are designed to match the soundbar, creating a cohesive aesthetic. The larger dimensions of the cabinet make it better suited to TVs with screen sizes of 55 inches or bigger, and it offers options for both stand- and wall-mounting​​​​.

The HW-Q990C’s standout features include its ability to deliver a fully immersive 11.1.4-channel soundstage, excellent tonal balance and seamless steering of effects from front to back and side to side. It also supports Wireless Atmos, transmitting the signal via Wi-Fi to compatible Samsung TVs. The inclusion of Adaptive Sound 2.0, enhanced SpaceFit Sound Pro and other sound modes such as Night mode and Voice Enhancement, coupled with its sleek design and multiple connectivity options, make the HW-Q990C a premium soundbar.