Get a BRILLIANT Black Friday deal on this stylish Bowers & Wilkins soundbar
The price of the superb, award-winning Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 has crashed to just £399 on Amazon for Black Friday
This Black Friday, Amazon has served up an exceptional deal on the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar. The price has dropped down to £399 from its recent £499. This is the cheapest that this four-star, Expert Reviews award-winning soundbar has ever been on Amazon – and, in fact, when we first reviewed it in 2022, it retailed for over twice the price at £899.
The Panorama is a 3.1.2-channel soundbar which crams 13 speaker drivers into its sleek body, and it’s powered by a total of 400W Class D amplification. It’s designed as a standalone soundbar, so you don’t have to accommodate a wireless or wired subwoofer in your living room – the subwoofer is integrated directly into the soundbar itself.
This model is the first from Bowers & Wilkins to support Dolby Atmos, the Panorama 3 provides immersive spatial audio with height effects. It also features AirPlay 2 compatibility, making streaming from Apple devices easy, and supports a range of codecs, including high-resolution aptX Adaptive, in addition to SBC and AAC.
The soundbar’s design is both sleek and functional, and the integrated subwoofer means that it’s far less obtrusive than multi-box rivals. It includes a wall bracket for mounting, setting it apart from competitors like the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 or Sonos Arc, which do not include this accessory. However, it lacks a remote control, instead offering capacitive touch buttons on a hidden panel for basic actions such as volume control and playing or pausing audio. The soundbar can be operated via voice controls or a TV remote via eARC, and the B&W Music app provides integrated access to various streaming services.
Connectivity options on the Panorama 3 are minimalist, with a single HDMI eARC socket, Ethernet, and optical ports. It omits fancy features such as room calibration technology or EQ presets in favour of simple bass and treble adjustments, and despite the simplicity of this approach, the Panorama 3 provides genuinely impressive audio performance with well-defined stereo separation and robust sound quality for both movies and music.
In summary, the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 is excellent value at its £399 Black Friday price. It’s well-suited for those seeking a premium soundbar with Atmos support and room-filling sound in an attractive, single-box package.