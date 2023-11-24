Get a BRILLIANT Black Friday deal on this stylish Bowers & Wilkins soundbar

This model is the first from Bowers & Wilkins to support Dolby Atmos, the Panorama 3 provides immersive spatial audio with height effects. It also features AirPlay 2 compatibility, making streaming from Apple devices easy, and supports a range of codecs, including high-resolution aptX Adaptive, in addition to SBC and AAC​​.

The soundbar’s design is both sleek and functional, and the integrated subwoofer means that it’s far less obtrusive than multi-box rivals. It includes a wall bracket for mounting, setting it apart from competitors like the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 or Sonos Arc, which do not include this accessory​​. However, it lacks a remote control, instead offering capacitive touch buttons on a hidden panel for basic actions such as volume control and playing or pausing audio. The soundbar can be operated via voice controls or a TV remote via eARC, and the B&W Music app provides integrated access to various streaming services​​.

Connectivity options on the Panorama 3 are minimalist, with a single HDMI eARC socket, Ethernet, and optical ports. It omits fancy features such as room calibration technology or EQ presets in favour of simple bass and treble adjustments​​, and despite the simplicity of this approach, the Panorama 3 provides genuinely impressive audio performance with well-defined stereo separation and robust sound quality for both movies and music​​.

In summary, the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 is excellent value at its £399 Black Friday price. It’s well-suited for those seeking a premium soundbar with Atmos support and room-filling sound in an attractive, single-box package.