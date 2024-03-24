Get super savings on the four-star Bose Smart Soundbar 600 in the Amazon spring sale

Expert Reviews

The Bose Soundbar 600 earned four stars in our full review, and now you can buy it for its lowest-ever price

If you’re hoping to invest in a great quality soundbar, the Bose Soundbar 600 is a good option, especially since it’s now available for £380 in the Amazon spring sale. That’s its lowest-ever price and a generous discount from its average price of £451.

For a soundbar that we awarded four stars out of five in our full review, this £71 saving is not to be sniffed at. If you want confident and eloquent Atmos sound in a compact, well-built system, this one’s a no-brainer. Just be sure to buy one before the sale ends on Monday 25 March.

Did the Bose Soundbar 600 get a good review?

  • In our full Bose Soundbar 600 review, we gave it four stars out of five.
  • We couldn’t give the soundbar an award since it struggled with non-Atmos content.
What’s so good about the Bose Soundbar 600?

  • The Bose Soundbar 600 is well-constructed and compact. Its premium build quality and sleek appearance fits nicely into most homes.
  • With five drivers, Dolby Atmos support and Bose’s TrueSpace technology, the soundbar delivers immersive and articulate sound.
  • The soundbar provides a range of connectivity options, including HDMI eARC, digital optical input, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Wi-Fi, and Spotify Connect. It even offers voice control options using Amazon Alexa.
  • The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 can function as a standalone speaker or be integrated into a larger setup with other Bose speakers.

Are there any disadvantages to this Bose Soundbar 600 deal?

  • The soundbar’s tonal characteristics may result in slightly rich or fleshy audio, which affects overall clarity and precision within certain vocal ranges.
  • The TrueSpace technology attempts to simulate spatial audio even with non-Atmos content, but its performance can be inconsistent.
How has the Bose Soundbar 600’s price changed over time?

  • The Bose Soundbar 600 has never been available this cheap before. Its lowest sale price before this was £400.
  • When we first reviewed it, it cost a whopping £500 and still sells for an average price of £450.

Every day our team of experts seek out discounts on our favourite four- and five-star tested products. To do this, we follow a detailed process – you can find a full rundown of our methods in this article.

