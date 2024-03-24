Get super savings on the four-star Bose Smart Soundbar 600 in the Amazon spring sale

If you’re hoping to invest in a great quality soundbar, the Bose Soundbar 600 is a good option, especially since it’s now available for £380 in the Amazon spring sale. That’s its lowest-ever price and a generous discount from its average price of £451.

For a soundbar that we awarded four stars out of five in our full review, this £71 saving is not to be sniffed at. If you want confident and eloquent Atmos sound in a compact, well-built system, this one’s a no-brainer. Just be sure to buy one before the sale ends on Monday 25 March.

Did the Bose Soundbar 600 get a good review?