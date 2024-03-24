Get super savings on the four-star Bose Smart Soundbar 600 in the Amazon spring sale
The Bose Soundbar 600 earned four stars in our full review, and now you can buy it for its lowest-ever price
View deal at Amazon
If you’re hoping to invest in a great quality soundbar, the Bose Soundbar 600 is a good option, especially since it’s now available for £380 in the Amazon spring sale. That’s its lowest-ever price and a generous discount from its average price of £451.
For a soundbar that we awarded four stars out of five in our full review, this £71 saving is not to be sniffed at. If you want confident and eloquent Atmos sound in a compact, well-built system, this one’s a no-brainer. Just be sure to buy one before the sale ends on Monday 25 March.
Did the Bose Soundbar 600 get a good review?
- In our full Bose Soundbar 600 review, we gave it four stars out of five.
- We couldn’t give the soundbar an award since it struggled with non-Atmos content.
View deal at Amazon
What’s so good about the Bose Soundbar 600?
- The Bose Soundbar 600 is well-constructed and compact. Its premium build quality and sleek appearance fits nicely into most homes.
- With five drivers, Dolby Atmos support and Bose’s TrueSpace technology, the soundbar delivers immersive and articulate sound.
- The soundbar provides a range of connectivity options, including HDMI eARC, digital optical input, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Wi-Fi, and Spotify Connect. It even offers voice control options using Amazon Alexa.
- The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 can function as a standalone speaker or be integrated into a larger setup with other Bose speakers.
Are there any disadvantages to this Bose Soundbar 600 deal?
- The soundbar’s tonal characteristics may result in slightly rich or fleshy audio, which affects overall clarity and precision within certain vocal ranges.
- The TrueSpace technology attempts to simulate spatial audio even with non-Atmos content, but its performance can be inconsistent.
How has the Bose Soundbar 600’s price changed over time?
- The Bose Soundbar 600 has never been available this cheap before. Its lowest sale price before this was £400.
- When we first reviewed it, it cost a whopping £500 and still sells for an average price of £450.
Where can I find more soundbar deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
Every day our team of experts seek out discounts on our favourite four- and five-star tested products. To do this, we follow a detailed process – you can find a full rundown of our methods in this article.