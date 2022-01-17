Best outdoor speaker 2022: Rugged and weather-resistant speakers for enjoying audio outside

The best outdoor speaker can turn your run-of-the-mill garden party or bog-standard barbeque into a mini-festival in an instant.

While there are plenty of Bluetooth and smart speakers capable of delivering audio at high enough volumes to be enjoyed in a spacious garden or at a group gathering in the park, not all of them are built with outdoor use in mind.

Specifically, outdoor speakers require a certain level of water resistance (and, ideally, dust resistance), to ensure that they can survive in adverse weather conditions. A device’s ability to withstand such conditions is reflected by its IP rating, which we’ll discuss in detail in the buying guide below.

We’ll also cover the other key factors to consider when purchasing a speaker intended for use outdoors, including whether it’s worth paying extra for one that supports a Wi-Fi connection in addition to Bluetooth.

If you already know your IPX4 from your IP67, you can scroll down the page to our pick of the best outdoor speakers, all of which have been tried and tested by one of our experienced audio experts.

Best outdoor speaker: At a glance

Best under £200: B&O Beosound A1 2nd Gen | Buy now

B&O Beosound A1 2nd Gen | Best on a budget: JBL Go 3 | Buy now

JBL Go 3 | Most powerful under £50: Tronsmart Force 2 | Buy now

Tronsmart Force 2 | Most feature-rich: Sonos Roam | Buy now

Sonos Roam | Best for parties: Ultimate Ears Hyperboom | Buy now

Ultimate Ears Hyperboom | Best for cyclists: Tribit Stormbox Micro | Buy now

How to choose the best outdoor speaker for you

How much should I spend?

The old adage of “you get what you pay for” certainly applies to outdoor speakers. You can get a decent one for as little as £30, but these are typically compact affairs that lack the power to make an impact in large outdoor spaces.

Cheaper options also make sacrifices when it comes to battery life and audio quality and lack the advanced features found on pricier models.

Those wanting something with a bit more muscle can expect to pay between £100 and £200 for a high-quality outdoor speaker. In addition to more powerful audio, speakers in this price bracket offer advanced features like voice assistant support, along with better battery life and improved build quality.

If you’re willing to extend your budget even further, you’ll find models costing upwards of £300. These tend to be larger and capable of delivering greater sonic output, which makes them the best choice for sizeable outdoor events.

What’s an IP rating?

All speakers designed for outdoors use should come with an IP rating, which dictates how well they can withstand the ingress of small particles such as dust or sand, and moisture. IP ratings consist of four characters (for example, IP67), with the latter two characters reflecting dust and water resistance respectively.

In the case of an IP67 rating, the 6 denotes that the product in question is completely dust-tight, while the 7 confirms that it can be safely immersed in up to 1m of water for up to 30 minutes. A product rated IPX4, meanwhile, has no protection against particle ingress (X) and only limited protection against splashes of water, such as rain or sweat (4), and therefore cannot safely be submerged in liquid. A full breakdown of what each rating means can be found here.

Do Bluetooth codecs matter?

All portable speakers designed for outdoor use will support a Bluetooth connection, but audio quality varies based on the Bluetooth codecs they use. Codecs determine how data is transmitted between devices and some do this far more efficiently than others.

SBC is the most common codec and is pretty much universal, but several companies use their own proprietary codecs. Apple devices use AAC, Samsung uses Scalable and Sony uses LDAC. There’s also Qualcomm’s aptX series to look out for, with both aptX HD and aptX Adaptive being used by numerous devices to transmit higher-quality Bluetooth audio.

It’s important to note that you can only make use of a specific codec if it’s supported by both the speaker and connected audio source. If your smartphone supports aptX but your speaker doesn’t, it will default to a supported codec such as SBC.

What other features should I consider?

Wi-Fi connectivity: Some more expensive outdoor speakers possess the ability to connect to Wi-Fi networks in addition to operating over Bluetooth. While this functionality is appealing if you plan on using your outdoor speaker in the back garden, it’s not as useful further afield as you’re unlikely to have access to a wireless connection.

Portability: If you plan on taking your speaker on a bike ride or to the beach, you’re going to want something compact and lightweight. If garden parties are more your thing, you could get away with something a bit heavier, as once it’s in position you won’t need to worry about moving it too often.

Battery life: As with portability, battery life is something you’re going to want to consider if you plan to use the speaker while out and about. The most compact models have enough power to last a few hours, while larger options can last over 20 hours, but this extra stamina comes at the cost of decreased portability. It’s worth bearing in mind that models offering longer battery life tend to cost more, too.

Built-in microphones: Some outdoor speakers have microphones built-in to allow you to summon your voice assistant or use the speaker for calls and video chats. Microphone quality varies from device to device and few offer a crystal-clear communications experience, but speakers with mics provide an easy way to involve friends and family in calls without everyone having to huddle around your phone.

Power bank capabilities: Finally, some of the options on this list double as a power bank, allowing you to charge devices such as your smartphone from their battery, generally via a USB-A port. This is an extremely useful feature but will of course drain the speaker’s battery, so bear that in mind when planning your charges.

The best outdoor speakers to buy in 2022

1. B&O Beosound A1 2nd Gen: The best outdoor speaker under £200

Price: £199



The Beosound A1 2nd Gen manages to surpass its excellent predecessor the BeoPlay A1 in just about every area. Audio quality is spectacular, the battery holds out for roughly 40 hours at low volume (middling volume is closer to 18 hours) and the addition of Alexa support allows for voice control via the Alexa mobile app.

Most pertinently, this second-generation speaker is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance, making it a fantastic choice for outdoor use. It’s not perfect – the lack of a 3.5mm port and the inability to pair with its older sibling are disappointing – but the A1 2nd Gen excels in enough other areas to make such minor grumbles easy to overlook.

Read our B&O Beosound A1 2nd Gen review for more details

Key specs – Speaker drivers: 2; RMS power output: 30W; Wireless: Bluetooth 5.1 (AAC/aptX Adaptive); IP rating: IP67; Battery life: Up to 43 hours; Dimensions: 133 x 133 x 46mm; Weight: 552g

2. JBL Go 3: The best budget outdoor speaker

Price: £35



The Go 3 may be the smallest Bluetooth speaker that JBL offers, but don’t let its palm-sized stature fool you – the output here is seriously impressive. As well as crisp, clear audio and the unbeatable portability, the Go 3 is also one of the more durable outdoor speakers that we’ve seen, thanks to the rugged anti-tear fabric housing.

An IP67 rating rounds out the Go 3’s outdoor credentials, making it equally well equipped to handle a trip to the beach or a sudden downpour at a garden party. There’s also a range of eye-catching colours available, so you’re sure to find one that matches your style.

Key specs – Speaker drivers: 1; RMS power output: 4W; Wireless: Bluetooth 5.1; IP rating: IP67; Battery life: 5 hours; Dimensions: 85 x 72 x 38mm; Weight: 210g

3. Tronsmart Force 2: The most powerful outdoor speaker under £50

Price: £40



In our experience, Tronsmart products have a habit of outperforming their affordable price tags, and the Force 2 certainly conforms to this pattern. The Force 2 gets seriously loud for a speaker of its size and clearly articulates mids and trebles rather than overwhelming you with earth-shattering bass. The soundstage begins to lose its shape a little at high volume, but overall the Force 2 delivers a very enjoyable listening experience.

Rated IPX7, the Force 2 has no protection against small particles, so may not be the best choice for a trip to the beach, but can withstand a rainstorm or being dropped in the pool. There’s also an internal microphone that allows you to hail your smart assistant or make phone calls. The quality of the microphone isn’t great, but it’s serviceable enough, especially considering the price.

Key specs – Speaker drivers: 2; RMS power output: 30W; Wireless: Bluetooth 5; IP rating: IPX7; Battery life: Up to 15 hours; Dimensions: 163 x 72 x 64 mm; Weight: 0.63kg

4. Sonos Roam: The most feature-rich outdoor speaker

Price: £179



The banner feature here is that, in addition to Bluetooth, the Sonos Roam can also connect to Wi-Fi networks. With this, you can head out and about, enjoying the Roam’s 10-hour battery life while playing audio over Bluetooth, before heading home and hooking it up to your wireless network as part of a multiroom Sonos speaker system.

As well as generous connectivity options, the Roam features support for both Google Assistant and Alexa, though it should be noted that you can’t use both at the same time, so you’ll have to pick your favourite. Apple AirPlay and Spotify Connect are also supported, with the Sonos app providing access to pretty much any streaming platform that you could want.

On the audio side of things, the Roam delivers a pleasingly wide soundstage with enough dynamism to handle a range of genres. The only real issue we’ve had with this speaker is that setting up your voice assistant can be a fiddly process. This is by no means a deal breaker, however, and once you’ve overcome that hurdle, you can sit back and revel in what a smart, excellent-sounding speaker the Sonos Roam is.

Read our full Sonos Roam review for details

Key specs – Speaker drivers: 2; RMS power output: Not stated; Wireless: Bluetooth 5; IP rating: IP67; Battery life: Up to 10 hours; Dimensions: 168 x 62 x 60 mm; Weight: 0.43kg

5. Ultimate Ears Hyperboom: The best outdoor speaker for parties

Price: £410



If you’re planning a large gathering and want a powerful outdoor speaker to match, the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom is the way to go. Packing four speaker drivers, this beast delivers excellent audio across the entire frequency spectrum. Bass has an especially heavy presence, but not to the point where the low-end overpowers the crisp, well-articulated mids and trebles. Best of all, the UE Boom app gives you a range of settings to fiddle with, allowing you to tweak the audio to your liking.

While technically portable, thanks to the pull out strap, the heft of the Hyperboom means you won’t want to move it too far in one go. Additionally, it’s only rated IPX4, meaning that splashes of water are no problem, but anything more runs the risk of damaging the internals. With this in mind, the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom is best suited to a garden party where it can sit comfortably and rock away.

Read our Ultimate Ears Hyperboom review for more details

Key specs – Speaker drivers: 4; RMS power output: Not stated; Wireless: Bluetooth 5; IP rating: IPX4; Battery life: Up to 24 hours; Dimensions: 190 x 190 x 346mm; Weight: 5.9kg

6. Tribit StormBox Micro: The best outdoor speaker for cyclists

Price: £37



If the idea of blasting out some tunes while you’re out on a bike ride sounds good, this speaker is well worth your attention. Compact and extremely portable, the StormBox Micro features a convenient strap that can be used to mount it onto your handle bars – or onto a belt or a bag, if you’re not the cycling type. Despite its diminutive size, sound quality is solid, with particularly clear vocals and no obvious distortion at higher volumes.

For longer bike rides, the StormBox Micro offers a respectable eight-hour battery life, and the IP67 rating means that it will hold up even if the weather turns on you. As a final flourish, there’s the option to pair up two Micros and create a stereo sound experience. The audio quality here is enough that this isn’t a requirement, but it’s a neat option to have available.

Key specs – Speaker drivers: 1; RMS power output: 9W; Wireless: Bluetooth 5; IP rating: IP67; Battery life: 8 hours; Dimensions: 98 x 98 x 36mm; Weight: 295g