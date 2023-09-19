Best party speakers: Create the perfect vibe with these powerful and portable options

This means you should also consider other metrics that affect speaker performance, including speaker sensitivity (expressed in decibels) and maximum sound pressure level (SPL). The former represents how many decibels a speaker can produce with a specific unit of power (typically a single watt) at a one-metre distance. A speaker with a higher dB sensitivity value requires less power to go louder, which is a good thing, so look for the highest number possible. Generally, speakers will fall somewhere between 84 dB and 92 dB.

Maximum sound pressure level simply reflects the sound pressure limit of a speaker and is represented in dB SPL. The higher the number, the louder a speaker will be able to be pushed. Sadly, not all manufacturers will disclose this helpful information.

The final thing to look out for on the sonic front is frequency response. The wider the response range, the broader gamut of frequencies the speaker is able to produce. The human ear is able to pick up frequencies between around 20Hz to 20,000Hz, so if a speaker covers that range, you’re good to go.

What connectivity options do you need?

For most people, wireless connectivity via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi will be the default choice and the vast majority of party speakers offer one or both of these options. Simply connect via either method using a smartphone, laptop or other Bluetooth or Wi-Fi-capable device and begin streaming audio.

Should you have a DJ in attendance, then they will need a wired connection(s) for their mixers/turntables/controllers and therefore your selected speaker will need to have inputs to cater to these devices. Typically this is via a 3.5mm or RCA cable, though it’s worth checking exactly what connection ports you need before forking out for a speaker. Speakers that have RCA inputs tend to be on the larger and less portable side and as a result, your DJ will usually be stationed in one area for the entire event.

Some speakers also include USB or SD card slots. These allow you to play music directly from said drives and remove the need for wires or wireless connection entirely.

Are there any additional party features you desire?

Beyond the common features you’ll find on just about every party speaker, there are other more situation-specific extras to look out for.

Waterproofing, weatherproofing and durability : If you plan on partying outside, you’ll want a waterproof speaker capable of withstanding rain, dips in the pool and drinks being dropped on it. Some level of dust resistance is also useful, particularly if you’re heading to the beach. More generally, look for a speaker that’s sturdily constructed: parties can get rowdy and your speaker may need to survive being knocked, bumped or even dropped.

Lighting effects: Some of the best party speakers come with built-in LED lights that sync with the music or create a dynamic visual experience by using things like strobe effects. If you have your own lighting system sorted, this will be less important – and the in-built systems aren't generally too bright anyway – but it can still be an alluring, exciting addition.

Multi-room or multi-speaker pairing: Speakers that can offer multi-room or multi-speaker pairing are a real boon for a house party where attendees are likely to be spread across a number of different rooms. Distributing the sound across all that space, without it becoming disjointed or simply playing different tunes, makes for a more cohesive and unified experience.

Karaoke functionality: Karaoke isn't for everyone but for those that love it, support for an external microphone is a must-have. You could of course buy a separate karaoke machine, but having sing-along functionality incorporated in your speaker is both convenient and cost effective.

How much should you spend on a party speaker?

This will of course depend on your budget but you can pick up a reasonable party speaker for as little as £50. Something at that kind of price should be able to fill a relatively small space with sound well enough but is unlikely to deliver stellar sound quality.

For improved audio quality, additional connectivity and features, and more audio oomph, consider setting aside somewhere between £100 and £300. Above that, you’re looking at high-end options that offer premium specs, potent output, connectivity options galore and a level of build quality far above that of cheaper models. These options tend to be the best choice for big parties, where a combination of great sound quality and raw power is required.