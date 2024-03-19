Enjoy an Amazon Spring sale discount on the Anker Soundcore Motion X600 speaker
The Anker Soundcore Motion X600 reached impressive volumes in our tests and is available for just £120 in Amazon’s Spring sale
View deal at Amazon
Few speakers we’ve tested balance sound quality, spatial audio, portability and price as keenly as the Anker Soundcore Motion X600. And, thanks to this Amazon Spring sale discount, you can pick up the speaker for just for just £120.
It’s currently the cheapest we’ve seen, but we expect that price to rise again when the spring sale concludes on Monday 25 March – so act now to avoid missing out.
Did the Anker Soundcore Motion X600 get a good review?
- In our full Anker Soundcore Motion X600 review, we gave the speaker four stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended badge.
What’s so good about the Anker Soundcore Motion X600?
- It looks gorgeous and is eminently portable thanks to its built-in carrying handle.
- The speaker can hit impressive volumes, and its “Sky Channel Spatial Audio” successfully creates a wide, immersive soundstage.
- LDAC support allows those with a compatible device and subscription to a premium streaming service to enjoy high-resolution audio.
Are there any disadvantages to the Anker Soundcore Motion X600?
- Charging the battery takes a long time, with a full charge from empty taking around six hours.
- There’s no USB-A port so the speaker can’t be used as a power bank to charge other devices such as your phone.
How has the Anker Soundcore Motion X600 price changed over time?
- The price of the Soundcore Motion X600 fluctuates a great deal between its launch price of £200 and the £120 for which it’s currently available. This is the first time we’ve seen it at £120 but it’s never fallen lower than that.
- The Motion X600 cost £200 when we first reviewed it in June 2023.
