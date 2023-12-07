PSB Alpha iQ review: Not so big but definitely clever

Canada’s PSB has five decades and more of loudspeaker experience – so producing a pair of speakers that operate as an entire audio system is a logical next step. And there’s no two ways about it, the PSB Alpha iQ system has the looks, the specification and, in many ways, the sound quality to create waves in the market.

It’s compact enough to be reasonably discreet. It’s built to the standard that both the market and the asking price demand. It’s available in quite a few decorative colours that will complement a wide range of interior design choices. And its across-the-board specification is thoughtful and wide-ranging, so it’s ready to function as a system no matter your source.

It’s got a very specific sound, too, which is likely to entice plenty of potential customers. Lively, direct, positive and notably confident where the lower frequencies are concerned, the Alpha iQ is ready to make even the most casual listen into a party. It’s as energetic and attacking a listen as you could wish for.

That’s not going to suit everyone, however. Some people are as interested in a relaxing listen as they are in an invigorating listen – the PSB Alpha iQ isn’t going to be for them. It’s here to have a good time, and it’s going to do its utmost to make sure you have one too.