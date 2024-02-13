Tronsmart Bang Max review: Banging bass

The Bang Max offers up to 24 hours of audio playback at 50% volume or around 20 hours if you’re listening at 70% volume. Those figures are assuming you have the Bang Max’s LED lighting switched off; engaging it will see battery life take a considerable hit. Once that battery is depleted, the Max takes five hours to top up from empty.

There are several viable Bluetooth boombox alternatives out there, but if you want similar power, be prepared to pay quite a bit more. The Harman Kardon Go + Play 3 can pump out 160W RMS but costs £300, while the JBL Boombox 3, which has a total output of 180W, will set you back £400. Cheaper options include the 80W Soundcore Motion Boom Plus (£130) and the original Tronsmart Bang, which only puts out 60W but was available for £60 at the time of writing.

Tronsmart Bang Max review: What do we like?

The Bang Max’s audio is incredibly muscular and its low-end extension is truly impressive. Even at 40% volume, it was more capable at filling a room than most similarly sized monitor speakers I’ve tested and basslines remained pleasingly pronounced.