Peacock is a new streaming service available for Sky and Now users at no extra cost. On Peacock, you can stream classic American TV shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock as well as favourites like Downton Abbey, House and Battlestar Galactica.

It’s also the hub of some great reality TV, from Keeping up with the Kardashians to Real Housewives, Below Deck and more.

There’s something for the movie lovers, too: On Peacock you can stream familiar films like About Time, Brüno, A Million Ways to Die in the West and plenty of others.

In this article, we’ll explain everything you need to know about how to stream Peacock and access the new streaming service via Sky and Now, as well as how to log on via VPN if you’re abroad.

How to stream Peacock in the UK

Sky and Now customers can access Peacock via a dedicated app, which is available on Sky Glass, Sky Q, Sky+, Sky Go and Now. Sky has also said its customers can use the voice function on their remote and say ‘Peacock’ which will take them directly to the Peacock library of content.

If you’re not currently subscribed to Sky, joining costs £25/mth and includes access to plenty of original shows, films and sports.

Now costs £9.99/mth and lets you choose between several passes with different content to suit your taste. Now also offers a seven-day free trial, so you’ve got the option of trying it out and changing your mind.

Get Sky TV Get Now TV

How to stream Peacock abroad

If you’re currently abroad, or travelling, and you’d still like to access Peacock on your Sky and Now subscription, we recommend using a VPN.

We recommend ExpressVPN for streaming, which lets you access 3,000+ servers in 90+ countries. We particularly liked using its software, which has built-in tools to help you figure out how you can improve your connection speeds. ExpressVPN’s plans start at £10.14/mth, but it’s currently offering a deal if you subscribe for the full year and pay a one-time fee of £78.31, which comes out to £5.23/mth and includes three months for free.

Buy ExpressVPN Now

NordVPN is our favourite, however, because of its dedication to privacy and its efficient connection speeds. In our tests, we could stream confidently and at high speeds from the US, Australia and Brazil, and we succeeded in accessing different streaming services with ease. Normally priced at £8.79/mth, NordVPN offers huge discounts on its one and two-year subscription plans, pushing the price down to £2.89/mth if you subscribe for two years, charged as a one time fee of £69.36

Buy NordVPN now

Both of these VPN services have got a 30-day money-back guarantee, should you decide that it’s not for you.