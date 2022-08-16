How to watch Kevin Can F**K Himself Season 2: Stream AMC’s hit comedy-drama in the UK, US and elsewhere

With an eye-catching title like Kevin Can F**k Himself, any prospective viewer would be hoping for a show that operates a little outside the box. Following the struggling and unhappily married Allison McRoberts, this show does just that, employing sitcom stages, canned laughter, and more traditional, dramatic filming modes to contrast between Allison’s unhappy role as wife to her obnoxious and unambitious husband Kevin, and her darkly funny downward spiral as she attempts to find a way out of her constrictive, small-town homelife.

If you are hoping to catch the second and final season of Kevin Can F**k Himself, there are a number of ways to do so, depending on where you’re located. US TV viewers looking to watch the season live can do so from 22 August at 9pm ET on AMC, with the eight episode season airing weekly thereafter, finishing on 10 October. If streaming is more your speed, you can watch each episode a week early provided you’re subscribed to AMC+, with the second season also likely to appear on Prime Video US a few weeks after its initial airing, similarly to the first season.

There are currently no confirmed dates for the show’s UK streaming availability. However, you can catch up on the first season on Prime Video UK, and we currently know of no reason why season 2 won’t eventually make its way onto Amazon’s streaming service like the first season did.

If you’re likely to be outside the country during this period, and would like to stream Kevin Can F**K Himself, we recommend signing up to a fast and reliable VPN service, as geo-blocking restrictions can often prevent you from accessing your streaming subscriptions from abroad. Two of our most highly recommended VPNs, ExpressVPN and NordVPN, are reviewed in short at the bottom of the page.

What is Kevin Can F**K Himself about?

If you’ve ever seen The King of Queens, The Honeymooners, The Simpsons, or countless other similar shows, you’ll be familiar with the archetypal ‘bad sitcom husband.’ Boorish, impulsive and thoughtless, the childish antics of the sitcom husband are usually overseen by his eye-rolling-yet-endlessly-patient, loyal, beautiful and attentive wife. No matter how much she has to put up with, the sitcom wife is always forgiving, flippantly funny and there to bail her husband out of each new mess or failed scheme he has worked himself into. Until now.



Kevin Can F**K Himself star’s Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy as Allison, a woman looking to become the main character of her own life. The only thing standing in her way? Her rude, loudmouth husband Kevin. While Kevin is onscreen the show takes the form of a brightly lit, multi-camera, sitcom shot on a soundstage. Kevin’s antics prompt canned laughter and are cheered on at every turn by a supporting cast of friends and family. However, once Kevin is offscreen, the show switches to Allison’s perspective, which is more darkly lit and shot with a single-camera in prestige drama style, reflecting her inner turmoil and upset with how her husband treats her and how her life has turned out. Allison’s story in the first season takes her down a grimly hilarious path involving drugs, guns and violence, as she seeks to gain control of her story and push Kevin offscreen once and for all.

How to watch Kevin Can F**K Himself in the UK: Prime Video

As we mentioned above, there is no official confirmation or locked down dates for when the second season of Kevin Can F**K Himself will hit streaming in the UK. However, if you still need to catch up on season 1, it is available in full to Prime Video UK subscribers, with the second season likely to debut on the service before the end of the year. Besides Kevin Can F**K Himself, Prime Video UK hosts a vast array of top-drawer movies and series – The Boys, The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, and the Small Axe anthology, to name just a few. Prime Video is available to Amazon Prime members for no extra charge, while the service on its own costs £7.99/mth, following a 30-day free trial. After 15 September, the price of Prime Video will increase to £8.99/mth, while a yearly subscription will set you back £95/yr, saving you roughly £13/yr when compared to paying monthly.

How to watch Kevin Can F**K Himself in the US: AMC, AMC+ and Prime Video

Season 2 of Kevin Can F**K Himself officially kicks off on 22 August at 9pm ET on American network AMC, with the rest of the season airing weekly in the same time slot, with the finale slated for 10 October. You can also stream each episode of season 2 a week early, provided you’re subscribed to AMC+. The service hosts hit shows such as The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, Mad Men, The North Water and much, much more. AMC+ is available for $9/mth, while an annual subscription costs $83.88/yr, which could save you around $24 compared to 12 months at the full monthly price.

The first season of Kevin Can F**K Himself is also available to stream on Prime Video US, with the second season likely to follow in the weeks after its initial TV run. Prime Video will cost US customers $8.99/mth. If you’re torn between the two services, but don’t want the fuss of switching between several accounts, Amazon offers a handy solution: AMC+ can be added as an extra channel on your Prime Video subscription for an additional $9/mth.

How to watch Kevin Can F**K Himself anywhere in the world: Sign up to a VPN service

A Virtual Private Network, or VPN, is the best tool for anyone looking to stream geo-blocked content. Should you find yourself outside the UK or US – for a holiday, business trip, or what have you – and wanting to access services like AMC+, Prime Video US or Prime Video UK, a VPN is just the ticket.

If you’ve never heard the term VPN before, you’ll find an in-depth guide in our full VPN explainer. However, If you’re happy with a whistlestop explanation: A VPN is a service which allows you to anonymously browse the web without anyone – the government, your ISP, or malintented entities such as hackers and scammers – tracking or logging your activity. A VPN achieves this via encryption and by rerouting your traffic through multiple servers in various locations across the world. This rerouting, or ‘location spoofing.’ is what allows you to access location-restricted content. With a VPN, for example, you can connect to a US-based server, and with the appearance of browsing within the US, access the full content libraries of sites like HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix US, Prime Video US and more.

A quick Google will introduce you to more VPNs than you can shake a stick at, though not all of them are likely to be speedy, reliable or safe. To simplify things for you, our resident VPN experts have combed through just about every service out there and handpicked what they found to be the best two services available.

For a detailed breakdown of ExpressVPN you can check out our full length ExpressVPN review. To summarise the content of that review, we gave it five stars and our coveted best buy award due to its speedy streaming speeds, strong security and privacy features and reliable location spoofing. ExpressVPN is one of the most trustworthy VPN providers, with the company is based in the British Virgin Islands, outside of the legal remit of the US, UK and EU, and operating an independently audited no-logs policy, meaning you can verify that your data isn’t being stored or exploited. In our original tests, ExpressVPN showed no strain streaming multiple 4K videos from American servers, as well as reliably giving us access to US and UK-based streaming sites when we probed its location spoofing abilities. Expert Reviews readers can get three months free via the following link.

Noted as our overall favourite VPN in our Best VPN list, NordVPN also received full marks and our Best Buy award in our full-length NordVPN review. NordVPN is based in Panama, beyond the legal reach of the Five Eyes Alliance, and also operates an audited no-logs policy, putting it up there with the best of the best in terms of privacy and security. Of course, the service is also no slouch when it comes to spoofing and streaming, offering users their pick of over 5,500 servers across nearly 60 countries, as well as incredibly speedy download and streaming speeds. A notable plus that NordVPN has over many of its competitors is its 24/7 customer support, which will be on call should you encounter any technical issues while using the service.

