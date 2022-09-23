How to watch Interview with the Vampire (2022): Stream AMC’s new adaptation from anywhere in the world

If you have any interest in vampire literature, swoony actors such as Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid or just need some appropriate spooky season viewing for October, then you’ll want to know how to watch Interview with the Vampire when it debuts. Adapted from the first of Anne Rice’s classic gothic-horror novel series, The Vampire Chronicles, Interview with the Vampire is narrated by Louis de Pointe du Lac, as he retells the story of his 200 year life, including his vampiric conversion by, and subsequent romantic involvement with, the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt.

The first episode of Interview with the Vampire will air on US cable channel AMC on 2 October at 10 pm ET/PT, with the remaining six episodes broadcasting weekly in the same time slot. Following their TV premieres, each episode will be available to US viewers on streaming service AMC+. If you don’t want to add another standalone streaming service to your repertoire, you can simply add AMC+ as a streaming channel on Prime Video US, for an additional monthly fee.

As of yet, there is no UK streaming release date for Interview with the Vampire, although we can expect some sort of announcement in the coming weeks. Prime Video UK and Disney Plus UK, where previous AMC shows have made their UK debuts, are among the likely British streaming homes for the show. UK viewers determined to catch the show as it airs can do so by signing up to BT TV and broadband, with the service’s basic Entertainment package including Netflix, a range of Sky channels and, crucially, AMC. Eager completists looking to watch the original 1994 film adaptation before the series airs can do so via a NOW Cinema Membership.

If you’re likely to be holidaying or otherwise travelling outside the US during the show’s released period, pesky geo-blocking restrictions will likely render you unable to access US streaming services like AMC+ and Prime Video US. If you find yourself needing to get around such region-locking restrictions, a VPN, like ExpressVPN and NordVPN, is a handy tool for doing so that we’ll look into in more detail at the bottom of the page.

What is Interview with the Vampire (2022) about?

Based on one of the best-selling and most popular vampire novels of all time, this adaptation of Interview with the Vampire, according to producers, aims to be more faithful to the spirit of Anne Rice’s novels than previous adaptations, while updating the text for a more modern audience. The series’ plot is delivered to the viewer, naturally enough, in the form of an interview, as vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac tells a reporter about his lengthy life in America and further afield, his meeting with and subsequent vampiric conversion by vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, who he describes as his “murderer, [his] mentor, [his] lover, and [his] maker,” and their various clashes surrounding feeding on humans and their vampiric daughter, Claudia.

Excitement has been growing for the new series since the trailers released, which show off glamorous production design and costuming for the show’s portrayal of turn of the century New Orleans, as well as more direct attention being paid to the queer romance angle that fans were disappointed to see excised in the 90s movie adaptation.

The series is created by Rolin Jones, who previously wrote for Weeds, Friday Night Lights and Boardwalk Empire, and stars Sam Reid (Anonymous, Belle) as Lestat, Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones, Doctor Who) as Louis, Bailey Bass (Avatar 2) as Claudia and Assad Zaman (Apple Tree Yard, Hotel Portofino) as Rashid. This series will be one to keep an eye on, as AMC have acquired the rights to all thirteen of the Vampire Chronicles novels, as well as other works by Anne Rice, such as the Lives of the Mayfair Witches novels, and seem to be planning on creating something of an Anne Rice televisual universe. Exciting news for horror fans this Halloween season!

How to watch Interview with the Vampire (2022) in the US: AMC, AMC+ and Prime Video US

US viewers who have access to cable channel AMC will be able to catch the first episode as it airs live on 2 October at 10pm ET/PT, with the remainder of the season to air weekly in the same time slot. Following its broadcast, each episode will be available to stream on the channel’s streaming service AMC+. The platform hosts a number of top AMC shows such as Better Call Saul, The Walking Dead and Mad Men, as well as hit shows and movies from services like Sky and Shudder. AMC+ costs $9/mth after a 7-day free trial, with a year-long subscription set at $83.88/yr, saving you around $24 dollars compared to monthly payments over a 12-month period.

If you’re already subscribed to Prime Video US, and are the type of person who likes everything to be neat and centralised, you can add the AMC+ streaming channel to your Prime Video subscription for an additional $9/mth and watch Interview with the Vampire through Amazon’s streaming service.

Where to watch Interview with the Vampire (2022) in the UK: BT TV

As of writing, there is no confirmed broadcasting or streaming release date for Interview with the Vampire in the UK. The only way for UK viewers to watch, currently, is to sign up to BT TV. BT TV’s basic Entertainment package costs £17/mth and includes Netflix, a range of Sky channels, and, importantly, AMC. There is one important caveat, BT TV is currently only available when bundled with a BT Broadband subscription, with prices starting from £30/mth for their 35Mb fibre plan.

If you’re not ready to commit to a new TV and broadband provider just to watch the show, then your best bet is to wait it out until the Interview with the Vampire shows up on streaming. Likely UK homes for Interview with the Vampire are Disney Plus or Prime Video, with previous AMC hits such as The Walking Dead and Kevin Can F*** Himself appearing on the services, respectively. Disney Plus currently costs £7.99/mth, with a yearly subscription set at £79.90, effectively granting you 10 months for the price of 12 if you commit to a longer contract. A Prime Video subscription costs £8.99/mth, or £95/yr, with a 12-month subscription saving you roughly £13 over paying on a monthly basis.

To make the waiting a little more bearable, you can check out the original movie adaptation from 1994, which stars Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Kirsten Dunst, available as part of NOW’s Cinema Membership. A NOW Cinema Membership gives you access to new hits, classics and popular series’ such as Spiderman: No Way Home, Top Gun, and the Harry Potter films, and costs £9.99/mth.

How to watch Interview with the Vampire (2022) from anywhere in the world: Use a quality VPN service

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a privacy software tool that allows you to browse the web anonymously and securely, without your data being logged or tracked by corporations, government agencies and internet service providers. Along with encryption, a VPN does this by rerouting your traffic through different servers around the world. It’s this rerouting, also known as ‘location spoofing’, that can be helpful for getting around geo-blocking restrictions. If you’re holidaying outside the US, for example, you can use a VPN to connect to a US-based server and freely access sites like AMC+ and Prime Video US, which would otherwise be blocked or restricted.

For more in-depth information and a range of options and suggestions, check out our What is a VPN? and Best VPN pages. However, if you’re ready to dive in, we’ve reviewed two of our favourites in short just below:

ExpressVPN is a secure, speedy and user-friendly VPN client. The company operates an audited no-logs policy, meaning they use independent verification to prove that your data isn’t being logged or stored. In testing, the service provided reliable spoofing and speedy streaming, allowing us to stream multiple 4K videos from US servers without any trouble. In terms of user experience, we found both the PC and Android apps easy to use and well laid out. Beyond that, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 customer service, a 30-day money back guarantee and, as a special treat for Expert Reviews readers, three free months when you sign up via the link below. For more information, check out our five star ExpressVPN review.

Another favourite around these parts, NordVPN also received five stars and our coveted Best Buy Award in our full-length NordVPN review. While other services excel in specific areas like streaming or app design, NordVPN is notable for being something of a master of all trades, excelling at basically everything. Based in Panama, outside the jurisdiction of the US, EU and UK, and operating an independently audited no-logs policy, NordVPN has top tier security credentials. The service also gives your pick of 5,500 servers spread across 60 countries, helping you curate your spoofing and speeds to your liking. NordVPN also offers 24/7 customer support, a money back guarantee and generously priced discounts for long-term sign-ups.

