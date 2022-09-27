Sky Stream: New streaming box delivers TV without a satellite dish

Sky has announced the launch of Sky Stream, a streaming puck that gives you access to freeview TV and Sky content on any TV without a dish or professional installation. Simply plug the Sky Stream box into your TV via HDMI, connect it to the internet, and start watching your favourite content.

Sky Stream will launch in the UK from 18 October and will be available through Sky’s online channels or at any Sky retail store. In terms of pricing, you can get a 31-day rolling plan from £29/mth, or an 18-month contract from £26/mth. Both of these plans include the Sky Ultimate TV package (with over 120 channels) along with Netflix Basic. As is always the case with Sky, you have the option to add specific packages as bolt-ons that you’d like – things like Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and UHD.

To get Sky Stream for more than one TV in your home, the Whole Home pack is available for an extra £12/mth and allows you five extra devices. Unfortunately, there is a one-off set-up fee for whatever Sky Stream plan you go for: the rolling monthly plan is £36 upfront, and the 18-month contract will set you back £20. On the bright side, Sky claims that Sky Stream is the most affordable way of getting Sky TV and a Netflix subscription together, as the combined bundle starts from £26/mth.

In terms of design, the Sky Stream is a small rectangular puck, like Apple TV or Stream from Virgin Media. It uses the same UI as the Sky Glass TV, and shares a lot of the same features like allowing you to restart live TV and controlling your TV via voice remote. It connects to your TV via HDMI and to a mains power socket. It does require a minimum download speed of 10Mbits/sec, though, so keep that in mind. Along with Netflix, Sky Stream supports Prime Video, Disney+ and YouTube to name a few. One add-on you can pay for also gets you BT Sport, if you like to keep up with the likes of UFC, NCAA College Football or WWE.

Sky Stream is Dolby Atmos ready, meaning if you have a compatible soundbar or TV it’ll work, so long as you pay for the bolt-on. The same goes for UHD content – Sky stream is compatible, but you’ll need to pay slightly extra, although the press release isn’t clear on exactly how much more. Besides that, all content will be HD as standard for either payment plan.