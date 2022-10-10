How to watch Halloween Ends: Stream the finale of the new trilogy in the UK, US and abroad

“Evil dies tonight” promises the tagline for Halloween Ends, teasing an end to the bloody conflict between Laurie Strode and the seemingly unstoppable killer Michael Myers that has been ongoing since the 1978 original. Releasing in cinemas across the world on 14 October, the final instalment of David Gordon Green’s Halloween sequel trilogy will also be available to stream in the US from the same date, on NBC owned streaming service Peacock.

Things, unfortunately, are a little murkier for UK viewers. While British subscribers are able to access Peacock UK as part of their Sky TV and NOW packages, it currently looks like Universal won’t be employing the same simultaneous cinema and streaming release strategy here as in the US. While there’s nothing to do but wait as far as Halloween Ends UK streaming status is concerned, you can still catch up on the previous films in the franchise, which are spread out across various streaming platforms. Halloween (1978) is available to stream by adding Lionsgate+ as a channel on Prime Video, Halloween (2018) can be found on Virgin TV GO and, finally, Halloween Kills is streamable via a NOW Cinema Membership.

READ NEXT: How to watch HBO's House of the Dragon

What is Halloween Ends about?

Originally planned to be shot back-to-back with Halloween Kills, and follow on directly from the fiery ending of that movie, the final instalment of the new trilogy is now instead set to take place four years after the events of the second film. Halloween Ends finds Laurie Strode living with her granddaughter, Allyson, writing a memoir and attempting to shed the fear and trauma inflicted on her by Michael Myers. However, things take a turn for the macabre once more when a young man near where Laurie lives is accused of killing a child he was babysitting, instigating a night of violence and terror that will bring Laurie face to face once more with the evil she has long feared.



Halloween Ends, like previous instalments in the trilogy, Halloween (2018) and Halloween Kills, is directed by Pineapple Express and Your Highness director, David Gordon Green, who looks to be sticking with his pivot from comedy to horror following the announcement that he will helm an Exorcist reboot trilogy over the coming years. In terms of on-camera talent, Ends stars Jamie Lee Curtis (The Fog, Everything Everywhere All at Once), Andi Matichak (Foxhole), Rohan Campbell (The Hardy Boys) and Will Patton (Remember the Titans, Minari).

How to watch Halloween Ends in the US: Peacock

Good news for those who prefer the comfort of their own home to the perils of the cinema – Halloween Ends will arrive in theatres and on streaming on the same date in the US. From 14 October US viewers will be able to get in the Halloween mood by streaming Halloween Ends on Peacock. A surprisingly well-priced service, Peacock is available for $4.99/mth, or $49.99/yr, with said annual subscription saving you roughly 17% over paying month by month. Aside from the newest Michael Myers outing, Peacock also hosts a wide range of top tier TV and movies, including The Office US, Jurassic Park and The Undeclared War. For viewers looking to stay spooky with their streaming, there’s also plenty of horror classics on offer, including, An American Werewolf in London, Black Christmas, Prom Night and more.

Sign up to Peacock now

How to watch Halloween Ends in the UK: Peacock and Prime Video

As mentioned above, while Peacock has debuted in the UK, it currently looks like Halloween Ends won’t be getting the same simultaneous cinema and streaming release as in the US. However, Peacock will be the film’s likely home when it does release on streaming, so if you fancy perusing the platform’s other content in the meantime, you can access the service via any Sky's TV bundles, which start at £26/mth, or with a NOW Entertainment Membership, which costs £9.99/mth.

The most basic Sky package includes a range of channels such as Sky Atlantic, Sky Comedy, Comedy Central, TCM, National Geographic and more, as well as a free Netflix subscription. A NOW Entertainment subscription lets you stream lots of top TV, including new Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, as well as hits like Brassic, Euphoria, Yellowjackets and more.

Sign up to Sky TV Sign up to a NOW Entertainment Membership

If you’re new to the series, or eager to catch up over the Halloween season, you can find previous Halloween instalments on various UK streaming platforms. The original John Carpenter helmed Halloween (1978) is available to stream by adding Lionsgate+ as a channel to your Prime Video subscription. Prime Video alone costs £8.99/mth after a 30-day free trial, with the addition Lionsgate+ costing a further £5.99/mth. Prime Video hosts a hard to beat range of movies and TV, including new Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power, as well as The Boys, The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Parasite and Daniel Craig’s final outing as Bond, No Time to Die. On offer from Lionsgate+ are series and films such as Tokyo Vice, Station Eleven, The Grudge, Cube, American Psycho and more.

Halloween (2018) can be found on Virgin TV GO, an on-demand streaming app available free to Virgin TV customers. Virgin’s TV bundles start at £33 and include hundreds of channels, fibre broadband and phone calls.

Halloween Kills can be streamed via a NOW Cinema Membership. Subscribing will cost you £9.99/mth and gives you access to blockbusters like Spider-man: No Way Home, Dune and Fast and Furious 9. Horror fans can also avail of full movie series with the Scream, Paranormal Activity, and Purge franchises all available in full, as well as standalone classics like The Fog, The Faculty, and one of our personal favourites new horror films, Malignant.

Sign up to Prime Video Sign up to a NOW Cinema Membership

How to watch Halloween Ends anywhere in the world: Use a VPN

If you happen to be outside the US, on a holiday, business trip etc., during Halloween Ends’ release window, you may find that your access to US streaming services is hampered by location based restrictions. A handy way to deal with such geo-blocking restrictions, and regain access to your streaming subscriptions, is by using a VPN.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a type of privacy software which allows you to browse the web anonymously and privately. A VPN helps you do this by encrypting your traffic, and also by rerouting it through different servers across the world. It’s this rerouting process, also known as ‘location spoofing’ which can help you access sites that might normally be blocked.

For a more detailed breakdown and wider range of options check out our What is a VPN?, and Best VPN pages, respectively. However, if you want to keep things simple, we’ve outlined our two favourite VPNs below.

ExpressVPN is our top pick for streaming, giving users access to over 3,000 servers spread across 94 countries, as well as top tier speeds – in testing, we managed to stream multiple 4K videos from Stateside servers without any hassle. Beyond reliable spoofing and speedy streaming capabilities, ExpressVPN also boasts excellent security, being based in the British Virgin Islands, outside the jurisdiction of the EU, US and UK, and operating an audited no-logs policy, meaning you can verify that your data isn’t being stored or snooped on. ExpressVPN also offers round the clock customer support, a 30-day money back guarantee, and, for Expert Reviews readers who use the link below, three months free when you sign up. For a more in-depth look at the service, check out our full ExpressVPN review.

Buy ExpressVPN now

Our top all-rounder, NordVPN has well laid out easy-to-use mobile and PC clients, near peerless streaming speeds, reliable spoofing with servers in over 50 countries, similarly airtight security to ExpressVPN, being based in Panama and operating a strict no-logs policy, and allows you to use the service on up to six devices. NordVPN, and also offers 24/7 customer support and a money back guarantee, with competitive pricing available for those who sign up long term. For more information, check out our full-length NordVPN review.

Buy NordVPN now