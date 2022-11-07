How to watch See How They Run: Stream the Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan-led whodunnit from anywhere in the world

Recent hits like Knives Out and Kenneth Branagh’s Poirot adaptations, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, seem to signal that the murder mystery is making something of a comeback. Joining this venerable stable of new whodunnit hits is See How They Run, a comedic detective story set in the theatre world of 1950s London.

Chock full of Agatha Christie references, brimming with standout performances from its large ensemble cast and told with genuinely intriguing mystery, See How They Run is a rewarding watch for hardcore fans of the genre as well as a light and fun time at the movies for casual viewers.

From 2 November, UK subscribers can find See How They Run streaming on Disney Plus UK, making up just one of the many new shows and movies added to the service monthly. For a full rundown of what else is new on the platform this month, check out our regularly updated What’s New on Disney Plus page. Mystery fans in the US can stream See How They Run from 1 November, with the movie dropping on HBO Max at the start of the month.

READ NEXT: What’s new on Sky and NOW this month

What is See How They Run about?

Set in 1950s London, See How They Run follows the world-weary Inspector Stoppard and his eager new charge Constable Stalker. The pair are tasked with investigating the murder of American movie director Leo Köpernick, who was felled in the process of securing the rights to adapt Agatha Christie’s hit stage play, The Mousetrap, into a feature film. As Stoppard and Stalker seek the killer, they are drawn into the flamboyant and cutthroat world of London’s theatre scene, meeting a host of comic characters and potential suspects along the way.



As you’d expect from a mystery story, See How They Run features a large ensemble cast, with plenty of top tier actors lending their talents to this tale. The movie features Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards, Jojo Rabbit) and Saoirse Ronan (Little Women, Ladybird) in the lead roles, with the supporting cast filled out by Ruth Wilson (Luther, The Affair), Adrien Brody (The Pianist, The Grand Budapest Hotel) and David Oyelowo (Nightingale, Selma), among others.

READ NEXT: Cast, dates and streaming information for Winter Love Island

How to watch See How They Run in the UK: Disney Plus

See How They Run is simply to stream for UK fans, with the film arriving on Disney Plus UK on 2 November. UK customers can sign up to Disney Plus for a nicely reasonable £7.99/mth, however, starting off with a 12-month subscription will set you back £79.90, which represents a 16% saving over paying monthly.

Besides hosting an interesting array of non-Disney films and TV shows like See How They Run, Atlanta, Prey and The Bear, Disney Plus is also the online home of Disney’s large stable of content. Alongside Disney classics, Marvel films like Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Star Wars shows like Andor and The Mandalorian, National Geographic content and animated Pixar classics like Wall-E and Turning Red, are all available on Disney Plus.

Another thing to be taken into consideration is that from November of 2023, Disney Plus will welcome Doctor Who into its content library, becoming the international distributor for Britain’s most beloved series.

Sign up to Disney Plus

How to watch See How They Run in the US: HBO Max

The streaming forecast for See How They Run is also favourable for US viewers, with the film available to stream on HBO Max from 1 November. HBO Max offers you two options when signing up: an ad-supported plan which costs $9.99/mth, or $99.99/yr, and an ad-free tier set at $14.99/mth, or $149.99/yr. It should be noted that signing up for the full year will save you roughly 20% compared to paying month by month.

HBO Max is known for producing strong original programming, with hits like Station Eleven, Hacks, Tokyo Vice, The Staircase, The Flight Attendant and Our Flag Means Death all being Max Originals. The spoils don’t end there, as mainline HBO shows like Industry, Succession, House of the Dragon, The Rehearsal, Euphoria, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones and The Wire are also available on the service. Outside of original content, HBO Max hosts other quality films and TV, such as Abbott Elementary, Spirited Away, 2001: A Space Odyssey and more.

Sign up to HBO Max

How to watch See How They Run from anywhere in the world: Use a quality VPN service

If you’re planning a trip outside the US or UK, whether it be for a holiday, business trip or layover, it’s worth noting that your access to your streaming services and libraries may be limited or even blocked completely due to geoblocking practices. A Virtual Private Network, or VPN for short, is a piece of privacy software that can help you deal with these restrictions.

A VPN allows users to surf the web with anonymity and security, safe in the knowledge that their data is not being logged or tracked by their ISP, corporations or governments. A VPN does this through encryption and by helping you reroute your traffic through different servers around the world. It’s this rerouting, also known as location spoofing, which can allow you to obfuscate your physical location and access your streaming platforms from anywhere in the world

For a more detailed explanation of how VPNs operate check out our What is a VPN? page, and for a wider range of options, head on over to our Best VPN page. However, we can save you some time on that one, as our two favourite VPNs are reviewed in short below:

ExpressVPN earned a five star rating as well as our Best Buy award in our original ExpressVPN review. We like the service because it is secure, speedy and user friendly. In terms of security, the company operates an audited no-logs policy and is registered outside the legal jurisdiction of the US, EU and UK, meaning your data is safe from being logged or snooped through. During spoofing and speed tests, ExpressVPN reliably helped us access the streaming services we tested it on, while also delivering swift streaming and download speeds – even being able to handle multiple 4K simultaneously. In UX terms, we found both the Android and PC clients simple to use and smooth to navigate. Beyond these key features, ExpressVPN boasts 24/7 customer support, a month-long money back guarantee and, for users who sign up using the link below, the first three months for free.

Buy ExpressVPN now

NordVPN, another favourite here at Expert Reviews, is also a five star VPN alumni, receiving full marks and a Best Buy award in our full-length NordVPN review. To say NordVPN excels at nothing in particular is true, but only because it simply excels at basically everything. The service has similarly airtight security credentials to ExpressVPN, while also providing top tier speeds, your pick of over 5,500 servers across 60 countries for spoofing, as well as round-the-clock customer support, a 30-day money-back guarantee and highly competitive rates, especially for customers signing up to lengthier plans.

Buy NordVPN now