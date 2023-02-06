How to watch the Super Bowl LVII 2023: Live stream Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 wherever you are

It’s settled: Super Bowl LVII will see the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs for a shot at footballing immortality on 12 February 2023. The Eagles earned their spot by trouncing the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on the NFC side of the draw, while The Chiefs got the AFC berth after scraping past the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

To beam coverage of the 57th edition of the Super Bowl – including the infamous halftime show – live from Glendale, Arizona and into your home, you have a number of options. NFL lovers in the UK will find it easiest to get a Sky Sports subscription or purchase a one-off Now Sports streaming pass to watch coverage on Sky Sports NFL.

Canadian-based football fans can catch the game via DAZN while those in the US can catch the game on Fox via streaming services like Hulu + Live TV. Alternatively, the NFL’s official streaming service NFL Game Pass will also be showing the Super Bowl in a number of locations – though it is also subject to geo-located blackouts.

For more information on watching the game in your region, plus everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII, read below.

When is Super Bowl LVII?

The 57th edition of the Super Bowl (LVII) is taking place on 12 February 2023 at 6:30pm (ET) / 3:30pm (PT). For UK viewers, that means an 11:30pm (GMT) kick off time.

Where is Super Bowl LVII taking place in 2023?

The 2023 Super Bowl LVII will be taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. In the regular season, this stadium hosts the Arizona Cardinals.

What time will Super Bowl LVII end?

Typically, American Football matches last three hours and ten minutes. Given the Super Bowl half-time period tends to last longer than the average NFL game – because of the much anticipated half-time show – you can add another 10 to 15 minutes to that figure.

Consequently, the game should end around 10pm (ET) / 7pm (PT) / 3am (GMT) – though, if the action heads into overtime, or there are any unforeseen delays, this time would be a little later. However, since only one Super Bowl has ever gone to overtime, the former is unlikely.

What teams are playing in Super Bowl LVII?

In January, NFL teams went through the playoffs to decide who gets the honour of playing in Super Bowl LVII. After an electric two-week stretch of knockout fixtures, the Philadelphia Eagles booked their spot in the Super Bowl by beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday 29 January. This is the first time since 2018 that The Eagles are in the championship game and on that occasion, they beat the New England Patriots in a high-scoring affair by 41-33.

This time around they will need to get past the Kansas City Chiefs who have become regular contenders for NFL’s highest honour. After beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, The Chiefs booked their third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. In 2021, they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl having beaten the San Francisco 49ers in the same match the previous year.

This match-up will feature two historic firsts. It will be the first time in NFL history that both Super Bowl quarterbacks are Black – Jalen Hurts for The Eagles and Patrick Mahomes for The Chiefs – and also the first time two brothers are on opposing teams for the event – Jason Kelce for Philadelphia and Travis Kelce for Kansas.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show 2023?

In September 2022, Seth Dudowsky – NFL’s head of music – announced that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in 2023.

Last year’s performance saw a reunion of older stars like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem as well as powerful performances from Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. The director of the halftime show, Adam Blackstone, won an Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction, while the spectacular showcase also won Emmy gongs for Best Variety Special (live) and Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special. Consequently, we can expect a real show from Rihanna at half-time, plus a wealth of guests.

How to watch Super Bowl LVII in the UK: Sky Sports

Back in 2020, the National Football League (NFL) agreed to a five-year broadcasting partnership with Sky and saw the broadcaster launch its dedicated NFL channel: Sky Sports NFL (Sky 407 / Virgin Media 507). As such, Super Bowl LVII will see Sky Sports NFL broadcast the action as well as all the shows leading up to the showpiece event.

Existing Sky customers can add the Sky Sports package – featuring eight dedicated Sports channels – to their existing Sky setup for an extra £25/mth on an 18-month contract. You’ll be able to watch all the NFL and other sports like Premier League football on up to three different portable devices too.

Those who are new to Sky can currently get an 18-month Sky Signature deal with Sky Sports and Netflix for £44/mth on an 18-month contract without any setup costs – reduced from £51/mth and £65/mth before that.

Get Sky Sports

How to watch Super Bowl LVII in the UK: Now Sports

While regular access to Sky Sports channels is fantastic for sports fans, it does come at a fairly regular cost and commitment of at least 18 months. The best alternative then is getting a Now Sports Membership which grants you streaming access to Sky Sports for either 24 hours through a one-off £12 payment or a rolling monthly subscription cost of £34/mth.

Since the NFL season is over after 12 February, it makes the most sense to get the single-day pass on the championship game and decide whether a longer-term commitment is for you when the 2023/2024 campaign rolls around later this year.

Buy Now Sports Membership

How to watch the Super Bowl in the US: Fox

Super Bowl LVII will be shown live on Fox in the US. Since this channel is available to anyone with an antenna suited for digital TV, this won’t cost you anything.

However, for those who don’t, the biggest NFL fixture of the year can be streamed via a few different methods depending on the service you prefer.

Hulu With Live TV : Fox on broadcast plan

: Fox on broadcast plan Sling TV : Fox on broadcast plan

: Fox on broadcast plan DirecTV Stream: Fox on broadcast plan

All of these streaming services provide an extensive range of other channels to delve into and customise to your pleasure, so it’s worth clicking through to find out more details.

Subscribe to Hulu + Live TVSubscribe to SlingTVSubscribe to DirecTV

How to watch Super Bowl LVII in Canada: DAZN

In Canada, streaming coverage of the NFL is provided by DAZN and that includes the showpiece event of the season: Super Bowl LVII.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $25 CAD/mth or $200 CAD/yr and grants you access to many more live sporting events including Champions League soccer, Major League Baseball and regular NFL season coverage when it rolls around for the 2023/2024 season.

Subscribe to DAZN

How to watch Super Bowl LVII anywhere else: NFL Game Pass International

Alternatively, NFL Game Pass is an even easier (and super cheap) method of catching the championship game and only that. For just $0.99, subject to regional currency variations, you’ll be able to watch the full US broadcast of Super Bowl LVII, including the Apple Music Halftime show, all the commercials and the trophy celebrations without committing to a streaming service or other televisual contracts. Usually, a basic subscription would cost around $5/mth or $40/yr and allow you to watch live prime-time regular season and postseason games, however for this one-time match, you can get access to coverage for less than one dollar.

NFL Game Pass is available in most regions worldwide, from Europe and the Middle East to Mexico, Africa, Pan Asia and beyond. While this grants most countries unlimited access to all games, the UK and Ireland are subject to “blackouts” as a result of Sky Sports’ NFL television rights while people located in the United States, Canada or China have no access to the pass whatsoever.

Buy NFL Game Pass now

How to watch Super Bowl LVII abroad: Use a good VPN

If accessing Super Bowl coverage via any of the methods listed above isn’t working out for you there is likely to be a culprit: geo-blocking. This happens due to broadcasting restrictions in various locations – for instance, Sky Sports is the sole rights holder for the Super Bowl in the UK and so only Sky customers currently in the UK can watch the game. As a result, should you be on holiday or abroad for whatever reason, you won’t be able to watch the broadcaster or access the streaming service you already pay for back home.

The solution? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) service. VPNs work to spoof your location (IP address) so that you can appear as though you are back home (or anywhere else for that matter). This way, you can use the streaming service you would normally use to watch NFL games outside your home nation without any issues, all while maintaining your online privacy – assuming your VPN is good enough.

Handily, we’ve put two of our favourites down below for ease. Read on for more details.

ExpressVPN: Our top choice for streaming live sports like the finale of this season’s NFL campaign is ExpressVPN. That’s because we’ve consistently been impressed with it as an all-round package: top-drawer speeds, easy bypassing of streaming services’ geo-blocking techniques and great privacy to boot (that’s even independently audited by PwC to prove it doesn’t store your data). What more could you ask for?

View offers atExpressVPN

NordVPN: Another excellent choice is NordVPN. Its interface is simple enough that VPN newbies will be able to pick a location on its global map and hop on to an IP address of their choice. As with ExpressVPN, Nord has also been audited to prove that it holds no user data so you can stream Super Bowl LVII knowing you’re safe and sound using its service.

View offers at NordVPN