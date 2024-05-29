Our deals expert reveals how to watch the 2024 Champions League final for free

The biggest annual sporting event in the world (sorry, Super Bowl) is just around the corner, with Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid battling for glory under the Wembley arch on Saturday 1 June. Will England’s Jude Bellingham or Jadon Sancho bag themself a winners’ medal? You can watch it all live – and it won’t cost you a penny.

This is nothing new, of course: for the past few seasons, BT Sport streamed the Champions League final for free on YouTube (complete with entertaining, and distracting, live viewer comments) and there was a question mark over whether its inheritor TNT Sports would follow suit.

Luckily for every football fan, you can simply register for a free account on Discovery+ and watch via your TV, the company’s apps or the online player. The build-up starts at 6pm on Saturday, with the match kicking off at 8pm BST. Dortmund will be chasing their second Champions League title, having won the first way back in 1997, while Madrid are going for number, er, 15. I think we know who most of the neutrals will be rooting for.