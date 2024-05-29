Our deals expert reveals how to watch the 2024 Champions League final for free
The excitement is building for the final at Wembley on Saturday 1 June, but you don't need an expensive subscription to enjoy it
The biggest annual sporting event in the world (sorry, Super Bowl) is just around the corner, with Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid battling for glory under the Wembley arch on Saturday 1 June. Will England’s Jude Bellingham or Jadon Sancho bag themself a winners’ medal? You can watch it all live – and it won’t cost you a penny.
This is nothing new, of course: for the past few seasons, BT Sport streamed the Champions League final for free on YouTube (complete with entertaining, and distracting, live viewer comments) and there was a question mark over whether its inheritor TNT Sports would follow suit.
Luckily for every football fan, you can simply register for a free account on Discovery+ and watch via your TV, the company’s apps or the online player. The build-up starts at 6pm on Saturday, with the match kicking off at 8pm BST. Dortmund will be chasing their second Champions League title, having won the first way back in 1997, while Madrid are going for number, er, 15. I think we know who most of the neutrals will be rooting for.
It’s just the start of what’s shaping up to be a massive summer of sport, with Euro 2024, the T20 World Cup, the Olympics and the Paralympics on the horizon. You’ll want to do all of these justice and what better way to do so than with a brand-new TV? After thorough testing, our resident TV expert Andy White has rounded up the very best to suit every budget on this handy list.
Watching the games from your laptop or mobile device? Now’s the time to avoid the dreaded buffering wheel by boosting your broadband. It’s too late to get in there before the Champions League final, unless you go for Three’s ridiculously cheap mobile broadband option, but you get the right setup before the other events by perusing our broadband deal-finding tool below.