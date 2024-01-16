What do you get with Sky Q?

Sky Q is an all-in-one satellite TV service from the British telecommunications conglomerate that provides access to live TV channels and streaming services in one neat package.

With almost one-third of UK households opting to have Sky TV in their home, and the service only beaten by Freeview in terms of popularity, there’s little doubt that Sky’s TV packages are an attractive option for many.

However, streaming sticks have become an increasingly popular way of accessing streaming apps. Sky has also jumped on the streaming bandwagon with its Sky Stream service and Sky Glass TV, so consumers have plenty of alternatives to choose from.

This begs the question: what exactly do you gain from picking Sky Q over the other options out there? We’ll be answering that question below, diving into exactly what Sky Q offers its customers and at what cost, while also imparting our expert opinion following extensive use of the service.