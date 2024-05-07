Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K review: Fast MagSafe iPhone charging on the go

Portable power banks are evolving, and it’s all to do with the way we’re charging our devices. Sure, there are times when you need a top-up right here, right now, when you want to get maximum juice into your smartphone fast. However, if you’re just looking to recharge your phone while you’re away on a weekend or sitting on the train, then wireless charging is a whole lot more convenient. That’s why we’re seeing an increasing number of power banks shipping with QI or QI2 wireless charging built-in.

Anker’s MagGo range goes one better. Designed for iPhones with Apple’s MagSafe wireless charging plate, it’s a charger that can clamp your phone in place and, through a hinged section, double as a stand. I’ve been using it over the last week to charge my iPhone and a range of other devices, too. Is it a must-have power bank for iPhone users, or do those extra features push the price too high?