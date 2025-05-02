Belkin BoostCharge Pro 10,000mAh review: Fast wireless charging with minimal fuss

If you've got an EE Power Bar you should probably unplug it

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

1 / 4

Our rating Reviewed price £60

Pros Fast wireless charging speeds

Fast wireless charging speeds Charges two devices at once

Charges two devices at once Non-slip top keeps your phone in place Cons Basic LED charge indicators

Basic LED charge indicators Wired charging speeds could be faster

Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro is a compact power bank that offers the convenience of fast wireless charging on the go. Like Anker’s MagGo A1654 and A1653 chargers, it has an integral QI2 charging pad capable of charging MagSafe iPhones and compatible Android phones at speeds of up to 15W. And if you need to give a top-up to other phones or tablets, you’ve still got USB-C output as a backup.

It’s a nicely designed, well-made power bank and priced to compete with Anker’s models, but can it deliver the same kind of performance, or even beat them where it counts?

Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh with Qi2, MagSafe Compatible Portable Charger + Built-in Pop-up Kickstand – For iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 £79.99 Check Price

What do you get for the money?

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro is a compact 10,000mAh power bank with MagSafe compatible wireless charging. It measures 64mm wide and 94mm long, and is a little under 21mm thick – a touch smaller than the equivalent MagGo A1645. It has a slim, pull-out kickstand on the base to support it either vertically or horizontally, while a rubberised, non-slip top helps it grip your phone when it’s attached.

There’s a USB-C port on the right-hand side, along with a second USB-C port on the front edge, that you can’t use while the kickstand is holding the power bank vertically. Both ports double up as an input for charging the power bank and a 15W charging outlet.

3 / 4

You can charge the unit while it’s charging wirelessly, and even charge a second device via USB-C at the same time, although wired charging speeds do take a knock while multiple devices are connected, dropping to a base 5W.

The BoostCharge Pro also comes in lower capacity 5,000mAh and 8,000mAh variants, and you can have it seven different colours, including blue, citrus yellow, gold, pink and “sand”. We tested the 5,000mAh version as well as the 10,000mAh version and both performed similarly.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh with Qi2, MagSafe Compatible Portable Charger + Built-in Pop-up Kickstand – For iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 £79.99 Check Price

What do we like?

The BoostCharge Pro works well as a wireless charger. Attach your iPhone or Qi2-compatible Android device, and it will charge it at up to 15W without any fuss. In tests, it charged my iPhone 13 Mini to 15% in 15 minutes, and that’s a device with a maximum 12W charging speed.

It also worked effectively with my Google Pixel 7, though it’s limited to 12W there as you can only get the full 20W with Google’s own pixel stand. It also helps that the top of the unit coincides with where the Pixel 7’s camera bumper protrudes, as the magnet on the heavier Google phone isn’t strong enough to hold it otherwise.

2 / 4

Wired charging speeds aren’t quite as good as on the MagGo A1645. I measured 15.26W on my test phone compared with 18.92W on the MagGo, and it charged my test phone by 13% in 15 minutes (versus 24% with the Anker). Still, by the standards of other compact 10,000mAh power banks, that’s not a bad result, with many only managing between 11% and 15%.

What didn’t we like?

The MagGo earned a few extra brownie points for its informative built-in colour screen, which tells you the power bank’s current charge level and how long it’s likely to last with its current output. With the Belkin BoostCharge Pro, on the other hand, all you get is a row of four LED indicators to give you a rough idea of the charge remaining.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh with Qi2, MagSafe Compatible Portable Charger + Built-in Pop-up Kickstand – For iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 £79.99 Check Price

Should you buy the Belkin BoostCharge Pro?

It really depends on the pricing. When the Anker MagGo A1645 launched it arrived with a mildly outrageous £90 price tag, in which case the BoostCharge Pro’s £60 selling price makes it seem like a bargain. However, the MagGo A1645 is now turning up in regular sales for around the same money, while giving you slightly faster wired charging and a screen.

If you can find it cheaper, get the Belkin BoostCharge Pro instead. But if both products are priced equally, the Anker is still the one to buy.