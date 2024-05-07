Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K review: The best MagSafe power bank for iPhones

Looking for a portable power bank for your iPhone? For the last few years we would have pointed you to Anker’s 622 and 633 magnetic battery chargers. These give you 7.5W wireless charging and up to 18W wired charging from a compact unit that could stick to your iPhone using its built-in magnetic plate.

Now, however, there’s a new contender on the market, and it comes from the same Anker stable. The Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K brings some real improvements over the old models, especially for those with newer iPhones.

We’re talking 15W QI2 wireless charging, the same 10K capacity as the Anker 633 and a built-in screen for tracking capacity and charging speeds. However, it is a more expensive charger, and it misses one useful feature of the old 633 (I go into this more below). I’ve spent the last week using the MagGo Power Bank 10K to see if it’s a worthy successor.