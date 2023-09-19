Bose launches new QuietComfort headphones with spatial audio and high-res audio support

American audio manufacturer Bose has shaken up its headphones lineup with three new models: the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

The trio replace the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Bose QuietComfort 45 and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, with the QuietComfort Headphones available to buy now from Bose’s online store and the two Ultra models available from early October.

We hope to receive review samples of all three soon but, for the time being, let’s have a look at what each pair brings to the table.