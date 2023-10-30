Grado GW100x review: Open-back headphones with a wireless twist

The on-ear Grado GW100x are the third iteration of the American manufacturer’s open-back GW100 series and, like their predecessors, they support Bluetooth, meaning you’re free to enjoy their natural, clear sound without hooking up to your source via a pesky cable.

That’s extremely convenient but doesn’t help the GW100x escape the inherent limitations of an open-back design. External sounds make their way to your ears virtually unimpeded and a certain amount of what you’re listening to will leak out into the world around you as well.

As such, the GW100x are a less versatile choice than their closed-back counterparts, but in the right conditions – such as a quiet room at home – they deliver a first-rate experience. Sound quality is superb, they’re comfortable, and ample battery life means you can indulge in numerous epic listening sessions before needing to recharge them.