These five-star Sony earbuds are a Boxing Day BARGAIN

The XM5s are more compact, there’s a new integrated processor as well as a new feedback mic inside both buds for improved noise cancellation.

In his review of the earbuds, our TV and Audio editor Andy White says: “The XM5 are still the smartest noise cancellers around (…) thanks to Sony’s Adaptive Sound Control feature. With this engaged, the buds can detect what you’re doing – and where you are – and switch noise-cancelling and sound settings on the fly as your situation changes.”