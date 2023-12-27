These five-star Sony earbuds are a Boxing Day BARGAIN
The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are still at their lowest-ever price of £219
Right now, you can get Sony’s WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds for £219 on Amazon (down from an average price of £250): a Black Friday leftover that has decided to stick around for the Boxing Day sales. In our full-length review, we gave the WF-1000XM5 five stars alongside a Recommended award for its design and impressive range of features (including Adaptive Sound Control) and app.
Admittedly, the Sony WF-1000XM5s aren’t a massive upgrade on the previous XM4 earbuds (which we awarded a five-star Best Buy award in our review). Only marginal improvements have been made in ANC and sound quality, and the leap in quality between the XM3 earbuds and the XM4s has not been repeated again here. However, when it comes to design and features, the XM5s are a clear winner.
The XM5s are more compact, there’s a new integrated processor as well as a new feedback mic inside both buds for improved noise cancellation.
In his review of the earbuds, our TV and Audio editor Andy White says: “The XM5 are still the smartest noise cancellers around (…) thanks to Sony’s Adaptive Sound Control feature. With this engaged, the buds can detect what you’re doing – and where you are – and switch noise-cancelling and sound settings on the fly as your situation changes.”
Despite being a small upgrade on the XM4s overall, the Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds “remain the cleverest ANC earbuds around” and are still some of the best all-around true wireless earbuds you can buy. And with £31 off their average Amazon price, now is a great time to nab yourself a pair. As we said earlier, this deal is left over from Black Friday, but we can’t guarantee that it will be around for much longer, so you better act fast if it takes your fancy.