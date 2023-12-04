JBL Authentics 500 review: Big sound from a bygone age

The JBL Authentics 500 is the biggest, most expensive wireless speaker in a range of three that also includes the Authentics 200 and Authentics 300. It’s designed to deal with high-resolution audio and Dolby Atmos content but all this modernity is concealed in a big, vinyl-wrapped box that has more than a hint of JBL’s illustrious past about it.

JBL isn’t the only audio company revisiting its greatest hits when it comes to the design of its latest equipment – but given that the American specialist has been hard at it for almost 80 years, it follows that it has had more big hits than most.

As long as your requirements run more to entertainment rather than absolute audio realism, then the Authentics 500 demands your attention. Every listen is an event, thanks to a combination of mighty low-frequency response, expansive soundstage and a lively, entertaining overall attitude. The JBL fairly thunders through music, hitting bass information with real determination and turning every listening session into a miniature party. And if you’re having an actual party, you won’t find a more enthusiastic guest at anything approaching this money.

Not every recording suits this sort of sonic attitude, though, and not every listener puts bass at the top of their wish list – those listeners may well find the JBL altogether too forceful a personality. Fortunately, those listeners aren’t short of alternatives that won’t scare the horses quite so readily.