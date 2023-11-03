Amazon Fire TV 4-Series review: A bit too ‘Amazon Basics’

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series review: Price and competition

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is available in three screen sizes: the 43in model reviewed here retails for £330; the 50in version costs £380; and the 55in screen size is priced at £430. While these are certainly great prices, this is a very competitive segment of the market.

If you’re looking for alternatives, the TCL 43C645K is going to be hard to beat because it not only costs less at £319 but also supports every HDR format including Dolby Vision, and decodes Dolby Atmos audio. The Android TV operating system boasts a comprehensive choice of streaming apps and built-in Google Assistant, plus this 4K TV also works with Amazon Alexa.

If you’d prefer a more familiar brand, the Samsung 43CU7100 is another good choice that costs about the same at £349. It looks great and includes all of the Korean giant’s TV know-how with excellent 4K HDR picture quality and image processing, Object Tracking Sound, a Gaming Hub, and a Tizen-powered operating system with a comprehensive choice of video streamers.