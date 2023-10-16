Hisense U8K review: A well-specified Mini LED model

Hisense U8K review: Price and competition

At the time of writing, the Hisense U8K is reasonably priced for what is a higher-tier model within the brand’s lineup. You can buy the 55in version for £1,199, the 65in model reviewed here will set you back £1,599, and the 75in screen size costs £2,099.

If you want to save some money, the lower-tier Hisense E7K PRO is a great choice. It doesn’t have a Mini LED backlight, isn’t as bright, and there’s no 2.1.2-channel sound system, but it includes most of the same features and is a great choice for gamers on a budget. The 55in version costs £849, the 65in model is priced at £1,099, while the 75in screen size retails for £1,399.

The obvious competitor is the TCL C845K, which offers even better performance and a virtually identical set of features, plus a larger screen size, all at very attractive prices. You can buy the 55in version for £849, the 65in model will set you back £1,049, the 75in screen size costs £1,499, and the massive 85-incher is a very reasonable £1,999.