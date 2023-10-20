Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar review: Big sound whether you like it or not

Bigger isn’t automatically better – and with the new Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar, the American manufacturer has created a range-topping soundbar that’s big in every way except physical. It’s got the specification, the ergonomics, and the impeccable quality of build and finish to go toe-to-toe with every one of its price-comparable rivals. But it’s not the battleship so many of those alternative devices are – instead, it’s usefully compact and winningly discreet.

When it’s in position, and when it’s done its automatic room calibration thing, and when you’ve finally learned to ignore the way its glass top reflects the light of your TV screen, there’s plenty to like about the Smart Ultra. Its tonality is brilliantly consistent, it is attentive to even the finest details in a soundtrack, it creates a very wide and rigorously organised soundstage, and it has several very well-implemented control options.

There are issues, though, mostly centring around the soundbar’s relative lack of low-end clout and relatively circumspect way with the height channels of a spatial audio soundtrack. Add in some ‘TrueSpace’ technology that tries to turn every type of content into spatial audio content (not always with the greatest success) and the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is more of an impressive option than an absolutely sure thing.