TCL C845 (55C845K) review: A premium TV without the premium price tag

TCL C845 review: HDR performance

The TCL C845 is a fantastic TV for HDR, using its Mini LED backlight to deliver spectacularly bright highlights. TCL claims a peak brightness of 2,000cd/m2, but the brand is being conservative because we actually measured 2,100cd/m2 on a 10% window, with peaks up to 2,600cd/m2 on a 25% window. The C845 was also capable of hitting 1,000cd/m2 on a full field pattern.

The greyscale is very accurate, but the tracking against the HDR target curve runs a bit hot due to all that luminance, and the tone mapping tends towards an image that can appear overly bright at times. This isn’t really an issue with 1,000 nits content, where very little tone mapping is actually required but is more apparent when watching HDR10 content graded at 4,000 or 10,000 nits.

The C845 covers the majority of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, reaching 95%. However, the colours aren’t as accurate as we’d like, with red, blue and magenta (which is composed of red and blue) all oversaturated compared to their target points. This is probably due to the C845 pushing its brightness to such a high degree, although many will probably like the added pop.

When first detecting an HDR10 signal, the TV defaults to IMAX for some reason, but we’d recommend switching to the more accurate Movie picture mode, which offers an extensive choice of picture controls. One of these settings is Dynamic Tone Mapping, and while there’s a choice of options, the default balance setting appears to deliver the best overall performance.

The TCL C845 supports every version of HDR – HDR10, HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma), HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, which means you’ll never have to compromise, and the dynamic metadata in HDR10+ and Dolby Vision allows the TV to produce some genuinely impressive tone mapping.

When it receives a Dolby Vision signal, the TV defaults to the IQ option, which adjusts the tone mapping based on the measurements from a light meter. It’s a more sophisticated approach compared to the Adaptive Brightness control offered with SDR content, but purists might prefer to use the Dolby Vision Dark picture mode at night, thus retaining the original artistic intentions.

When moving on to actual viewing material, the C845 dazzled with its HDR prowess, although there were a few minor issues. The massive HDR luminance levels did result in a degree of backlight clouding and blooming that wasn’t apparent with SDR, where the overall brightness is significantly lower.

The overly bright tone mapping and oversaturated colours were also apparent with HDR10 material, although this was less of an issue with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content thanks to the additional tone mapping information offered by both formats’ dynamic metadata.

The comic book colours of The Flash enjoyed plenty of vibrant punch, while the lightning that surrounds his ‘speed-force’ was seared into my retinas thanks to those dynamic highlights. The more subdued visuals of First Man are still appropriately muted, and the C845 does a great job of handling the scene where the Apollo 11 command module goes into the shadow of the moon – a challenging sequence for any local dimming system.

To test the TCL C845 we used Portrait Displays Calman colour calibration software.