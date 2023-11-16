Black Friday laptop deals 2023 – LIVE: The best discounts on portable PCs right now
Black Friday week is in full swing and these are today's best laptop savings
Black Friday week is finally here and there is a veritable tsunami of deals building, day by day. And of all the categories of products, you’ll probably see more deals on Laptops than anything else.
Whether you’re looking for a 2-in-1, a premium ultraportable, gaming machine or a Chromebook, there’s bound to be a some money off it somewhere on Black Friday.
It’s the best time of year to buy a laptop. However, it’s very easy to make a mistake and buy the wrong thing, especially if you don’t know your 10th Gen Intel CPUs from your 13th Gen, how much storage or RAM you need, or what sort of display you should be looking for.
That’s what we’re here to help with. We have years of experience testing and reviewing laptops, so it’s far simpler for us to know when a deal is worth your money and when you shouldn’t bother. And we’ll be keeping you up to date on the good stuff, as we find it.
So if you’re seeking a new laptop – for whatever reason – keep this page bookmarked. We’ll be updating it regularly throughout the day:
Black Friday 2023 laptop deals: The best so far
- Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: Was £400, now £240 | View deal
- Asus Vivobook Go: Was £600, now £450 | View deal
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with free Signature Keyboard: Was £1,443, now £899) | View deal
The best Black Friday laptop deals – November 21, 2023
Nov 21 | 09:47
Another great budget Core i3 choice
This Asus Vivobook looks like a nice budget laptop deal, mainly due to its internal specification. It comes with an 11th Gen Core i3-1115G4, 8GB of RAM and a sizeable 512GB SSD for storage. There’s nothing else particularly fancy about the laptop but this is a very good specification for what is a knock-down price of £299, reduced from the average Amazon mark of around £450.
Nov 21 | 09:13
A BIG price cut on a gaming Chromebook
It would be a shame to miss this deal on what is a really well-made gaming Chromebook. Yep, you read that right: gaming Chromebooks are a thing now. Instead of coming with a fire-breathing GPU, instead, they have a gaming-optimised screen and keyboard to take advantage of streaming services like Nvidia’s GeForce NOW, Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming and Amazon’s Luna
That’s why the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Gaming Chromebook has a 16in 2,560 x 1,600 120Hz display and an expansive keyboard with an RGB backlight. If you’re in two minds about this Chromebook gaming malarky you can pick up the IdeaPad 5i for just £449 (down from £649)
Nov 21 | 08:23
The best price on a MacBook Air so far
Amazon isn’t flagging this as a Black Friday deal, so further reductions may arrive soon, but we don’t think that you’ll see a significantly lower price that is currently being offered on the 2020 M1 model at Amazon: £798 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Considering Apple is still charging £999, that’s a pretty hefty discount on what is still a highly practical latop with a great screen, decent performance and incredibly long battery life.
Nov 21 | 07:53
The best Microsoft Surface deal is STILL IN STOCK
Our favourite deal on a Microsoft laptop so far this Black Friday is on the Surface Pro 9, which can be had for a cut-price £899 from the Microsoft Store with a Signature Keyboard cover thrown in for free.
Of all the Windows 2-in-1 detachable laptops, this is the sleekest and most desirable. It’s ultra-thin and light and the screen is just lovely. This model gets you the 12th Gen Core i5 model and comes with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Alas, you’ll have to buy the stylus separately, though.
Nov 21 | 07:39
An OLED HP convertible for nearly half price
Good morning everyone! Just three days until the big day and the deals continue to arrive at pace. Our first this morning is a BIG discount on the HP 15.6in Envy x360. This convertible 2-in-1 comes with a bright, Full HD OLED touchscreen and a Bang & Olufsen speaker system that fires up from the keyboard deck, making for a media laptop, par excellence.
Usually, you’d pay through the nose for a laptop like this but Curry’s has the Envy x360 15.6 on sale for just £599, which is near enough half price. A 13th Gen Intel Core i5 1335U CPU (with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage) keeps the show running and you get 6Ghz Wi-Fi for streaming your favourite shows, too.