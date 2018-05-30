Guide to Sky Q Multiscreen: Everything you need to know about Sky Multiroom

With the introduction of Sky Q Multiscreen (and ensuing demise of Sky Multiroom), Sky finally makes it possible to watch different TV channels in different rooms in the house, all at the same time. While with Sky+ you had to physically connect each Sky box, with its own viewing card, to the satellite to watch Sky in different rooms, Sky Q's Multiscreen option makes this incredibly easy. And yes, that means you can say goodbye to the kids fighting over the remote control, and hello to both the Sky channel of your dreams – with no disturbances.

So, what is Sky Multiscreen, how does it differ from Sky Multiroom, and how do you get it? Here’s everything you need to know about Sky Q Multiscreen.

Sky Q Multiscreen: What is Sky Multiroom?

If you have Sky Q, you can already watch TV on one additional screen – but this is not “true” multiscreen, as the second screen is just a mobile device or tablet. If you want to watch on different TVs, you’ll need to get Sky Multiscreen – an amalgamation of the old Sky Multiroom and Sky Q Experience services.

Depending on the Sky packages you have, Sky Multiscreen gives you the power to watch Sky’s TV channels in different rooms, and even outside of the house using mobile and tablet devices. It also allows you to pause the channel in one room and continue watching in another.

Sky Go Extra comes as part of the Sky Multiscreen deal, meaning that you can download shows to watch on your tablet or mobile on up to four devices.

Sky Multiscreen: How much does Sky Multiscreen cost?

Obviously, there’s a price to the joys of watching Sky telly in a bunch of different rooms.

Sky's basic TV and entertainment package is called Sky Signature, and it combines Sky Q with what Sky calls the Ultimate TV add-on – also known as a basic Netflix subscription – for the normal price of £37/mth. It's currently £26/mth.

To this, you can add the Sky Multiscreen option for an extra £15/mth – or, if you're an existing customer, you can add it for £14/mth. This gets you one Mini Sky Q box (more on that in a moment), which costs a flat £20 to set up. You then can add up to three more Sky Q Mini boxes for £49 each.

Sky Multiscreen: How does Sky Multiscreen work?

Previously, Sky+ required some work to connect additional Sky boxes to the satellite dish (back when Multiscreen was called Multiroom), but Sky Q gets rid of that whole ordeal. The Sky Multiscreen option uses wireless Mini boxes (which don’t require any drilling) to communicate with the main Sky Q box, allowing you to watch any TV channel you like on up to four different TV sets. The Mini boxes also act as Wi-Fi hotspots to give you a better Sky Broadband signal around the house.

The three different Sky Q boxes give you different Multiscreen perks.

With the 1TB Sky Q box, you can connect up to four Mini boxes and watch Sky on two TVs at the same time (using the main Sky Q box and one Mini box). Additionally, you’ll be able to stream Sky TV, including anything you’ve recorded, on one device at home. You can record three shows at once.

With the 1TB and 2TB UHD Sky Q boxes, you can connect the same number of Mini boxes, watch Sky on up to three TVs at the same time (the main box plus two Mini boxes) and stream on up to two other devices at home. You can also record six shows at once. The only difference here is the storage capacity.

