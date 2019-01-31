Best projector screens 2022: The perfect screens to master movie night

Whether it's movie nights, TV binges or epic gaming sessions that you're planning to enjoy, the ultimate upgrade for your home entertainment centre is surely a sizable projector screen. TVs and monitors can be great, but nothing conveys fully immersive, cinematic scale quite like a big screen in your living room. Every exciting moment seems at least ten times as massive.

You'll be the envy of all your mates, then, and a thoroughly entertained individual if you invest in a projector screen. Some of these products can be hard to tell apart, though, not to mention pricey to purchase, so we've produced a buying guide to help you separate the wheat from the chaff. Read on to discover our insights, and you'll be sitting on the sofa enjoying cinema-standard viewing in no time at all.

READ NEXT: The best projectors to buy

How to choose the best projector screen for you

Before you bite the bullet and shell out on a fancy projector screen, you’ll want to consider exactly which type of screen will best-suit your needs. Consider your answers to the questions below, and you’ll be prepared to choose the perfect screen for your living room.

What aspect ratio do you need?

16:9 is the industry standard for projectors and projector screens, and most of your viewing materials will look perfectly fine in that style. However, if you’re a fan of wide-screen entertainment, you might want to consider picking a projector that can also do its business at 2.35:1 – the widescreen Cinemascope format. Alternatively, if you need a projector screen for business presentations, not just TV games and movies, then the 4:3 aspect ratio gives you the flexibility you need to cover meeting rooms and offices.

How big a projector screen do you have space for?

It may seem obvious but it’s always worth a reminder: don’t forget to measure up the space that you’re looking to fill with a projector screen before you purchase one. As much as we all like to think we can expertly estimate the size of a space, it would be infuriating if your mental maths went a bit off-kilter and left you with a screen that’s too big for the space available.

Should you go for wall-mounted or roll away?

There are two main types of projector screen: the roll-away sort that can be compactly hidden inside a tube-like casing when it isn’t being used, or the wall-mounted variety that is always on display. It’s absolutely a case of convenience and personal preference. Will you be using the wall-space for anything else? Do you want a screen that hides away or are you happy to have it on show?

Do you have a projector?

Again, this might seem obvious, but most projector screens don’t come with a projector included. If you haven’t yet bought a projector, a screen to go with it won’t do you much good. So, if you need to buy a projector, click the link below to see our suggestions.

READ NEXT: Best 4K Blu-ray player

The best projector screens to buy in 2022

1. Elite Screens SB100WH2 Fixed Frame Home Theatre Kit: Best fixed-frame projector screen

Price: £177 | Buy now from Amazon

It may be on the cheaper end of the price scale, but this 3D 4K/8K Ultra HD projector is a really premium piece of kit. It'll make an impressive permanent addition to any dedicated movie-watching room, and it has loads of features that will make your films look great - the black velvet covering on the aluminium frame will absorb excess light to ensure a cinema-worthy presentation, for example. Plus, there are tensioning rods built in that will make sure the screen surface stays completely flat. Basically, you’re looking at the perfect centrepiece for a high-end home cinema.

Key specs – Screen size: 100in; Type: Fixed frame; Aspect ratio: 16:9; Dimensions: 11.9cm x 32cm x 147.3cm

2. Homegear 120in 16:9 HD/3D Electric Motorised Projector Screen: Best motorised projector screen

Price: £110 | Buy now from Amazon

This motorised projector screen from Homegear is a great option if you're not looking to have your projector screen on constant display. It can hide away inside its casing when it isn't needed, but when you do call upon it (using the included-as-standard remote control), you'll have 120 inches of screen space to play with. The 3cm black edge promises maximum contrast, and the three-layered black-backed screen will sharpen picture quality. And you needn't worry about waiting to watch your favourite flicks: the highly efficient motorised system will get you ready to rock within seconds.

Key specs – Screen size: 120in; Type: Motorised; Aspect ratio: 16:9; Dimensions: 150cm x 266cm

3. Optoma Panoview 72-inch 4:3 projector screen: Best freestanding projector screen

Price: £172 | Buy now from Amazon

If you don’t fancy having anything at all mounted on your wall (not even the casing of a pull-down projector), there is another option: a freestanding projector, like this 72in beauty from Optoma. This one will make your movies look great without hogging wall space. It's ready to use, straight out of the box, and it's compact and lightweight enough for flexible usage – why not take your legendary film nights on tour? You can even adjust the height to suit different spaces. Also, if you're looking for a projector screen for work purposes, the Optoma’s 4:3 aspect ratio means it works well in an office environment too.

Key specs – Screen size: 72in; Type: Portable pull-up; Aspect ratio: 4:3; Dimensions: 6 x 7.7 x 162cm

4. Vamvo Outdoor/Indoor Projector Screen: Best outdoor projector screen

Price: £130 | Buy now from Amazon



Thinking of hosting an outdoor movie party? This is the perfect projector to convert your garden (or any outdoor space) into an open-air cinema. As well as the 120in screen, you also get a storage bag too keep it safe when not in use. The super-easy setup should only take a few minutes, and once set up the ropes on either side of the screen will keep it from budging even in harsh weather. And, of course, there's nothing to stop you bringing it inside if the weather changes.

Key specs – Screen size: 120in; Type: Outdoor; Aspect ratio: 16:9; Dimensions: 180.3 x 271.8cm

5. Duronic Projector Screen MPS60/43: Best budget projector screen

Price: £110 | Buy now from Amazon

Whatever you're looking to buy a projector screen for, be it a school hall or an office or a home entertainment centre, Duronic's 60in screen is an incredibly affordable and very reliable option to consider. For just £35, you get a high-quality screen that you can attach to the wall or ceiling of your choice. Many users choose to hang it above a window frame because the thick matte fabric doesn't allow any light to penetrate the display from behind. There is also a black border on the front, which will increase the feeling of contrast and the quality of the image. That’s not bad at all for a screen at such a low price point.

Key specs – Screen size: 60in; Type: Pull-down; Aspect ratio: 4:3; Dimensions: 1,850 x 1,230 x 120mm