How to watch Formula 1 2023: Learn how to live stream the F1 Dutch Grand Prix online wherever you are
Follow the Formula 1 season with our guide on how to live stream all the action including the Japanese Grand Prix on 22 - 24 September
Like the art of overtaking, figuring out how to watch Formula One races can be fraught with difficulty – sometimes you might just crash into a rogue website. As your virtual safety car, we’re here to direct traffic toward trusted live streams of all the upcoming races in the 2023 F1 schedule. For the next F1 race of 2023, the Formula One family travels to Inoucho, Suzuka in Japan for the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday 24 September.
As ever, UK residents can watch the racing action, including two days of practice races and qualifiers, live on Sky Sports across the 22 and 23 September, as well as the Sunday race. Those outside the UK can stream the Japanese Grand Prix and every other race on F1’s official streaming service, F1 TV Pro, which is available in several regions worldwide for different monthly subscription prices. Likewise, US Formula One fans can watch each race via ESPN and ESPN2 on streaming packages like Hulu with ESPN+.
Until then, enjoy a brief preview of Suzuka Circuit and what’s in store for the Japanese Grand Prix. Further down this page, you can also find the current drivers and constructors tables plus the remaining schedule for the 2023 season.
Red Bull have been beaten. Who thought they would be reading those words before last weekend? Not many, I imagine, and yet Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz bucked the season-long trend of Max Verstappen/Sergio Perez first placed finishes in Singapore to score a victory from pole position. Brits Lando Norris of McLaren and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes made up the top three as Verstappen sunk to fifth and Perez to eighth. Still, it’s likely we’ll see a return to form for the Red Bull cars in Japan this weekend; Verstappen won the race last year with Perez finishing in second.
The Japanese Grand Prix made its debut on the Formula 1 calendar in 1976 and since then, barring a few exceptions, it has been a regular fixture. One of the most memorable moments on the Suzaka Circuit was the collision between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in 1989, which would decide the championship in Prost’s favour. The circuit itself is 5.807 kilometers (3.608 miles) long and is known for its unique figure-eight layout, featuring 18 corners, making it one of the most challenging and iconic circuits in Formula 1.
To check the timings of the practice and qualifying races, plus the Grand Prix itself, as well as details on the correct streaming and television packages for your region, the full F1 2023 schedule and other F1 information, read down below.
How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix (22 – 24 September)
- UK TV channel: Sky Sports F1
- UK streaming service: F1 TV
What time are the F1 qualifying and practice races?
The below times are in British Summer Time (BST).
Friday 22 September 2023
- Practice 1 starts at 3:30am
- Practice 2 starts at 7am
Saturday 23 September 2023
- Practice 3 starts at 3.30am
- Qualifying starts at 7am
When does the F1 Japanese Grand Prix start?
Sunday 24 September 2023
F1 2023 Driver Standings
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|374
|2
|Sergio Pérez
|223
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|180
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|170
|5
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|142
F1 2023 Constructor Standings
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|Red Bull Racing RBPT
|597
|2
|Mercedes
|289
|3
|Ferrari
|265
|4
|Aston Martin
|217
|5
|Mclaren
|139
How to watch F1 2023 in the UK: Sky Sports and Sky Sports F1
Until at least 2024, Sky is the exclusive rights holder for live F1 coverage in the UK. That means the only way to watch F1 races in 2023 is to get Sky Sports.
To do so, you’ll need to add the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel to your TV package as part of Sky’s Complete Sky Sports package. This requires you to have its basic Sky Entertainment and Netflix package first of all. This currently costs £24/mth and includes the best of Sky TV and Netflix on compatible devices and ties you to an 18-month contract. Alternatively, you can also get a 31-day rolling package for £27/mth.
Once you have this, you can add Sky Sports F1 to your TV: the official UK broadcaster of every F1 race in the 2023 season. It comes as part of a general Sky Sports package that includes eight Sky Sports channels all in HD, meaning you’ll be able to watch marquee matches from the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership, golf majors, NFL, NBA, live international cricket, franchise cricket tournaments like the IPL, and more. This will cost £27/mth on a rolling 31-day contract but the better value pick is the 18-month deal currently priced at £20/mth.
How to watch F1 2023 in the UK: Now Sports Membership
If you can’t afford the expense of Sky Sports F1, or don’t want to be tied into any Sky packages, a Now Sports membership is a great alternative.
You can either purchase a Now Sports Day Membership, which costs £12 and includes a Mobile Month Pass free; or a Now Sports Month Membership, which costs £34/mth and also comes with a seven-day free trial of Now Boost, which lets you stream content in HD on any device (and is £5/mth thereafter). Apart from F1, you can also watch all the upcoming marquee Premier League, EFL and NBA games using this pass.
How to watch F1 2023 in the US: ESPN
Should you not want to get a separate subscription for Formula One using the F1 TV Pro service, then American-based racing fans can watch the action live on ESPN and ESPN2. 18 of the races will be airing on ABC or ESPN, with the remaining five on ESPN2. You can view the full US TV schedule here.
Depending on the service you prefer, and the number of other channels and streaming channels you want to include in your package, you’ve got a couple of options on where to watch the action on ESPN platforms.
- Hulu: Package deal for Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+ costs $12/mth or $20/mth (without ads on Disney+ and Hulu)
- Sling TV: ESPN and ESPN2 available on the Sling Orange plan for $35/mth.
How to watch F1 2023 in Canada, the US and elsewhere: F1 TV Pro
For US and Canada-based F1 fans who prefer an easier, all-in-one solution for streaming Formula 1 races, plus a whole lot more, then F1 TV Pro is the answer.
You’ll be able to watch every race live, plus get full length replays two days later should you have missed the action, as well as F2 and F3 replays to boot. It’ll cost $80/yr or $10/mth in both Canada and the US. There are stacks of other race-day content available too, including live leaderboard data, real-time telemetry data, team radio clips and live driver maps. Add in huge amounts of on-demand, exclusive F1 TV to enjoy, from over 600 historic races to engrossing Formula 1 documentaries, and the service is ideal for F1 fanatics.
And it isn’t just only North American based F1 fans who get to enjoy this service. F1 TV Pro is also available in many other places around the world, including the Netherlands, France, Belgium and more, so for many, this is the easiest service for streaming live F1 matches wherever you are. Prices will vary depending on location.
For those living in countries that don’t have the service though – which includes the UK, Republic of Ireland, Italy, India and Spain – there is still the option to sign up for regular F1 TV and get access to a catalogue of over 600 F1 races to watch at your leisure, amongst other perks. You just won’t be able to watch races live due to exclusive broadcasting agreements. Read below for more information.
How to follow F1 anywhere: F1 TV
Since the 2020 season, the official F1 channel has its own streaming service called F1 TV. In the UK, you can subscribe to F1 TV for £20/yr or £2.29/mth while prices will vary in other regions. This gives you access to live leaderboard data, real-time telemetry data, team radio clips, live driver maps plus the option to watch historic races and exclusive documentaries featuring some of the biggest names that have shaped the sport.
Unlike F1 TV Pro package (available in other regions outside the UK), you don’t get to watch races live but is still a worthwhile way to follow the action and go on a deepdive into the history of the sport.
If you’re travelling abroad and don’t have access to any of the aforementioned services broadcasting F1 races where you’re staying, then the best way to access these services is by subscribing to a good VPN service. A VPN basically tricks your computer into thinking it’s in another country, thereby giving you access to online streams that would otherwise be foiled by a geo-block. Not only that, it encrypts all your browsing traffic, meaning that every time you use the VPN on your device, all your browsing activity will be protected from any and everyone, including your own ISP and even hackers.
READ NEXT: Best VPN services
The fastest VPN we’ve ever used – and our favourite for streaming – is ExpressVPN. It gives you speedy access to servers across the globe, so you won’t miss any F1 action and you can use it on five devices simultaneously. It’s well worth the money to watch lag-free F1 streams regardless of where you are in the world. The VPN has 24/7 customer support and has successfully completed an audit to prove that it doesn’t log or store any user data. Our readers get three months free on the one-year plan and all plans include a 30-day no-questions-asked moneyback guarantee in case the service doesn’t meet your expectations.
A close second to ExpressVPN – and a bit cheaper on the pocket – is NordVPN. It shares many of the same features we’ve come to love from ExpressVPN, including a public audit to prove that it doesn’t store any user data, 24/7 customer support and a 30-day moneyback guarantee. We like PC map-based interface because it lets you select countries and servers easily. You can use the service on six devices at the same time, making it a great option for your entire family.
How to watch F1 2023 Highlights: Channel 4
This year, as has been the case for the last six years, Channel 4 will air race highlights from every Grand Prix throughout the 2023 season. You can access these via the All 4 player on your laptop, mobile or other devices, or through the All 4 app on your TV box.
F1 Schedule 2023
- 27 August: Dutch Grand Prix
- 3 September: Italian Grand Prix
- 17 September: Singapore Grand Prix
- 24 September: Japanese Grand Prix
- 8 October: Qatar Grand Prix
- 22 October: United States Grand Prix
- 29 October: Mexican Grand Prix
- 5 November: Brazilian Grand Prix
- 19 November: Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 26 November: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
F1 teams and Drivers 2023
- Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
- Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez
- Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr.
- Aston Martin: Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso
- McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
- Alfa Romeo Racing: Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou
- Haas F1: Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg
- Williams: Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant
- AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries
- Alpine: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly