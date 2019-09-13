How to watch the Champions League: Stream the Round of 16 live online wherever you are

Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool all made it through to the knockout stages of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League and play their Round of 16 first leg fixtures this month.

Now we've got that bit out of the way, let's take a look at the upcoming fixtures.

On Tuesday, 15 February, Premier League champions Manchester City travel to Portugal to face reigning Primeira Liga champs, Sporting Lisbon.

The two sides met at the same stage in the Europa League back in 2012, with Sporting progressing on away goals after the tie finished 3-3 on aggregate. City have come a long way as a club since then and are strong favourites against a Sporting side currently second in their domestic division.

That same evening, Paris Saint Germain take on Real Madrid in a clash between two of Europe's footballing superpowers. Both sides currently lead their domestic leagues but Real have the proven UCL pedigree, with 13 European Cup/Champions League triumphs to their name. PSG are yet to win Europe's biggest competition, with their only final appearance coming in August 2020 when they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

On Wednesday, 16 February, Liverpool face Inter Milan at the San Siro. The Reds, Champions League winners in 2005 and 2019, have a good record against the Italian side, having won three of their four past meetings, including a 1-0 away win in 2008.

Also in action that night are FC Salzburg and Bayern Munich, who meet at the Red Bull Arena in Austria. The hosts are appearing in the knockout stages of the UCL for the first time in their history and face a tricky test against six-time winners and German Bundesliga table-toppers Bayern.

The third pair of games take place on Wednesday, 22 February. Holders Chelsea are at home for their first leg fixture with Lille, who find themselves mid-table in Ligue 1. Thomas Tuchel's men have lost ground on Premier League leaders Man City in recent weeks but have their sights set on a third European crown.

Villareal host Juventus in the other game that night. The Spanish side qualified for the tournament by virtue of winning the Europa League last term, while Juve finished fourth in Serie A behind Inter, AC Milan and Atalanta.

Thursday, 23 February sees the final two Round of 16 first leg fixtures: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United and Benfica vs Ajax.

United's draw is arguably the toughest of any of the English clubs. Atletico may not be firing on all cylinders this season but are always hard to beat and dumped Liverpool out at this stage of the competition two years ago.

Benfica, third in the Portuguese league, will have their work cut out against an Ajax side that won all six of their group games and has lost just twice in the Eredivise this season.

How to watch the Champions League: Round of 16 fixtures

Premier League teams are highlighted for convenience and all games kick-off at 8pm unless stated.

Tuesday, 15 February

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City

Paris Saint Germain vs Real Madrid

Wednesday, 16 February

Inter Milan vs Liverpool

FC Red Bull Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Tuesday, 22 February

Chelsea vs Lille

vs Lille Villareal vs Juventus

Wednesday, 23 February

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

Benfica vs Ajax

How to watch the Champions League in the UK: BT Sport Monthly Pass

The only channel/streaming service broadcasting every Champions League game in the UK is BT Sport.

the best (contract-free) way to watch BT Sport is to get the new BT Sport Monthly Pass. The pass costs £25 per month and gives you instant access to nine exclusive BT Sport channels, four of which are in HD.

How to watch the Champions League on BT TV with BT Sport

If you sign up for a BT broadband and TV package, BT Sport is included as standard. If you already have BT broadband you can add BT TV and BT Sport will be added automatically. If you already have BT broadband and BT TV but signed up before BT Sport was added as standard, you can add BT Sport to your bundle, starting from for £15/mth. Note that these packages tie you down to a 24-month contract.

How to watch the Champions League on BT Sport with Sky TV

If you have a Sky TV package, you can add BT Sport as part of one of three new packages. All three packages come with Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Racing, Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Mix plus BT Sport 1, 2, 3 and BT ESPN and the prices start at £30/mth alongside an existing Sky TV subscription.

How to watch the Champions League on BT Sport with TalkTalk TV

Adding BT Sport channels to your TalkTalk TV line-up cost sthe same as it does to add them Sky TV. However, it doesn't come with the option to watch the channels in high definition, only SD.

How to watch the Champions League on the BT Sport app

Once you've signed up for BT TV and/or BT broadband, you can watch all the Champions League matches, including highlights and news, on the BT Sport app.

This app covers the same channels as those available via BT TV including BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3, BT Sport ESPN and BT Sport Extra and is available for iOS, Android and Windows phones and tablets, Apple TV, Xbox or Samsung Smart TV. You can also attach a Google Chromecast and stream the app from your laptop, tablet or phone to your standard TV.

It's worth noting that some BT Mobile SIM-only deals also include the BT Sport app for free. This alone is worth £10/mth, making it worth it, especially if you want to watch the Champions League anywhere online.

How to watch the Champions League: DAZN

If you're a football fanatic, then the up-and-coming sports streaming service DAZN caters to most of your needs - provided you live in Canada, Austria or Germany. The Canadian version of the service, for example, broadcasts the Champions League, Europa League, EFL, and other popular tournaments like the NFL - and it has a free trial for news users. Prices for DAZN differ based upon where in the world you live and if you're abroad, you'll need to access the service using a VPN (see below section).

How to watch the Champions League abroad: Use a good VPN service

If you're out of the country for any of the Champions League games, but don't want to miss out on the action, you can stream BT Sport or DAZN over a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN conceals your location, making your device and apps think you're browsing from any country that you want. So, for example, you can log into BT Sport from the US and watch the game as if you were watching it on your PC at home. It's good practice to use a VPN because it protects all your browsing traffic from everyone, including your ISP. VPNs are especially useful if you travel often because public Wi-Fi networks can be easily breached.

ExpressVPN: This is our top-rated VPN because it's the fastest we've tested and one of the very few that have successfully completed an independent audit to prove that it doesn't log or store user data.

NordVPN shares many features with ExpressVPN, including a strict no-logs policy, multiple simultaneous connections, 30-day moneyback guarantee, and a wide range of servers to let you watch the Champions League regardless of where in the world you are.

