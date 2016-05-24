Sky Q review: Save on the best UK satellite TV system this Black Friday

Picture-in-picture mode, in particular, is used to great effect. Bring up the channel guide or the previous channel – or bring up the browse bar at the bottom of the screen while you’re watching TV – and you’ll see a live thumbnail of what’s on that channel. It’s a small touch, but one that’s very neat and really quite handy if you want to keep an eye on the football, for example, while continuing to watch another programme.

The interface is pretty slick but it’s not always as clear and as logically laid out as it could be. In some places, it’s plain confusing, particularly in the management of recordings.

For example, there’s no shortcut button to delete a recording, so you have to select the show, wait for the main page to load and then hit Delete. Why not just assign one of the four coloured buttons to this? You can’t delete entire series from here or select multiple shows and delete, either. To do that, you have to visit the Manage section in the Recordings sub menu.

It isn’t immediately obvious how to skip forward 24 hours in the TV guide (press the fast-forward button, in case you’re wondering) and there’s no onscreen help, so you’ll have to work this all out for yourself or Google it.