CES 2022: Sony reveals its new TV lineup

Sony has got 2022 under way with a bang, revealing an extensive range of new televisions, including its first sets to incorporate Quantum Dot OLED and Mini LED technology.

While its CES keynote focused on non-TV offerings, including details about PlayStation VR2, a separate virtual presentation revealed six additions to the Sony Bravia XR TV range, with two further Bravia 4K sets announced in an accompanying press release.

Some are relatively standard annual updates to sets featured in the 2021 lineup, while others implement exciting new technological advancements like the QD-OLED panel mentioned above.

Sony is yet to reveal prices for any of its new sets, with further information due in the next couple of months as we approach the range’s expected spring launch.

We’ll be publishing a detailed breakdown of each of Sony’s 2022 televisions in due course but, for the time being, let’s take a top-down look at the models announced during CES.

Heading up the 2022 lineup is Sony’s new flagship 8K TV, the Master Series Z9K, which features a 7,680 x 4,320 pixel Mini LED panel and will be available in 75in and 85in models.

Mini LED technology is not a new innovation – other manufacturers like Samsung and Philips released TVs with it last year – but the Z9K is the first Sony set to make use of it. By shrinking down the size of the LEDs in the panel, many more can be squeezed in, enabling more precise local dimming to significantly improve contrast.

Like all of the Sony Bravia XR lineup, the Z9K is powered by the company’s Cognitive Processor XR, which uses complex AI algorithms to continuously assess and adjust hundreds of thousands of elements governing picture and sound quality. The Z9K also incorporates Sony’s “XR Backlight Master Drive” technology for ultra-precise local dimming.

Sony also unveiled a 4K Mini LED TV in the form of the X95K. It features most of the same specs and processing technology as the Z9K but its panel is 4K rather than 8K. It’s the most advanced non-OLED 4K TV in the lineup and will come in 65in, 75in and 85in screen sizes.

Perhaps the most exciting new addition to Sony’s TV range is the Master Series A95K, which combines OLED and Quantum Dot technology to create a QD-OLED panel. Sony says the combination of these two technologies boosts colour brightness by up to 200% compared to conventional TVs. Available in 55in and 65in, the A95K will be in direct competition with Samsung’s QD-Display TV, which also features QD-OLED tech.

Also part of the Sony Master Series is the A90K. It’s another 4K OLED set running the Google TV OS and numerous Sony XR picture and audio enhancement technologies but its panel doesn’t feature Quantum Dots. With 42in and 48in the only size options available, it will appeal to those wanting a slightly smaller premium TV.

The A80K is the final new Sony OLED coming to our living rooms this year and is a direct replacement for the extremely popular A80J. If last year’s model is anything to go by, the A80K will prove very popular with a mainstream audience in search of a large-screen TV crammed full of advanced picture, audio and gaming features.

Rounding out the Cognitive Processor XR-powered Sony TVs for 2022 is the X90K. It’s a full array 4K LED set and will be available in 55in, 65in, 75in and 85in.

Finally, Sony also unveiled the X85K and entry-level X80K series, which both house 4K LCD panels and are powered by the Processor X1 rather than the Cognitive Processor XR.

The X85K features a more advanced panel and supports a number of gaming features that the X80K does not. It will also be available in 85in as well as the 43in, 50in, 55in, 65in and 75in sizes the X80K comes in.

We'll be bringing you information about the pricing and availability of Sony's latest TVs as and when we have them