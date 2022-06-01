The best LG TVs in 2022

LG’s fortunes as a TV brand have been transformed over the past decade by its focus on OLED technology. The picture quality advantages associated with OLED have made it the darling of ‘serious’ AV fans, and LG’s position at the forefront of OLED innovation has enabled it to transition from a brand once mostly associated with modest LCD TVs to a serious high-end player.

LG is out to capitalise on its OLED dominance more than ever in 2022 by delivering the biggest and most varied range of OLED TVs we’ve ever seen, across the widest ever range of prices. At the same time, though, LG certainly hasn’t forgotten its LCD roots. In fact, its LCD range is currently enjoying something of a renaissance thanks to the picture quality improvements brought about by mini LED backlighting. All of which means that now, more than ever, LG really does have something for pretty much everyone.

The only problem with LG providing so much choice, of course, is that it can make it harder to pick out the best option for your particular needs. With this in mind, here we'll select our favourite TVs from LG's 2022 range in a range of different categories.

Best LG TV: At a glance

Best all-round TV: LG OLED65C2 (~£2,499) - Buy now

Best for gaming: LG OLED42C2 (~£1,259) - Buy now

Best for home cinema: LG OLED77G2 (~£4,499) - Buy now

Best for value: LG OLED48A2 (~£1,169) - Buy now

How to choose the best LG TV for you

What’s your budget?

While the main attraction of LG’s 2022 TV range is how diverse it is, the starting point for any household should be your budget. How much can you sensibly afford to spend on upgrading your TV? Picking a figure and sticking to it could greatly reduce the number of TVs you’ll find yourself trying to decide between. And if you really want to get the most out of your budget, and don’t mind missing out on this year’s picture quality upgrades, consider looking at one of last year's models – the differences between this year’s and last year’s models are rarely earth-shatteringly dramatic.

If your budget means that you’re looking at the more affordable LCD models in LG’s line-up, then we’d advise exercising a little caution. LG’s LCD TVs tend to use IPS panel types, which give slightly better viewing angles at the expense of all-important contrast, so we’d recommend trying to put aside a bit more spending money when it comes to LG than you might need for some rival TV brands. Either step up to one of LG’s high-end LCD or OLED TVs, or consider some similarly-priced TVs from rival brands which use VA panels. Unless you really do need to take advantage of IPS’s wider viewing angles, VA’s inkier blacks and stronger contrast are generally a better budget bet.

How bright is your room?

Consider the light levels in the room your new TV will be going into. If it’s typically very bright, you may be better looking at a premium LCD TV as these reach dramatically higher brightness levels than OLED. If your room is typically quite dark, however, an OLED will almost certainly suit you best.

What do you watch?

Different series within LG’s 2022 TV range, especially on the OLED side, target quite specific users. So take a moment to think about what you mostly use your TV for. Are you a big movie fan who likes dimming the lights for a truly cinematic experience? Do you mostly just watch regular daytime TV? Are you a big sports fan? Or are you perhaps as into video gaming as you are watching TV? Defining your viewing habits as accurately as possible can really help home in on the best LG TV for you.

What connections do you need?

The number and type of connections provided by LG TVs varies from model to model. So make a note of which connections you need - especially how many devices you expect to connect to your new TV via HDMI, and what sort of features those HDMI ports need to support.

This is especially important for gamers, where anyone with a PS5, Xbox Series X or PC with a high-end new Nvidia or AMD graphics card will be wanting a TV with high bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports that can support all the latest graphics features these new game sources can deliver.

If you have multiple high-end gaming sources, of course, you’ll ideally want your TV to have as many high-bandwidth HDMIs as you need.

The best LG TVs to buy in 2022

1. LG OLED65C2: The best LG TV all-rounder

Price: £2,499 | Buy now from John Lewis



For years now, the mid-range C series in LG’s annual OLED TV range refresh has consistently offered the best combination of features, performance and value. And despite dramatic improvements in LG’s stellar G2 series for 2022, the 65-inch OLED65C2 still gets our vote as the best all-round option – it’s perfect for households who don’t have a limitless budget and like to use their TV for both serious gaming and movie nights.

Its picture quality benefits from a spectacular combination of one of LG’s new brightness-enhancing Evo panel designs and LG’s latest Alpha 9 Generation 5 processor. Improvements provided by this new processor include thousands more ‘processing zones’ to improve analysis of incoming pictures; improved upscaling of HD sources; and finer analysis of image objects and backgrounds to enhance depth.

The OLED65C2 also provides four HDMI ports all capable of handling the latest gaming features of 4K/120Hz, variable refresh rates and automatic low latency mode switching, while its screen benefits from the innate contrast and viewing angle charms of OLED technology.

It might not be cheap but, considering what’s on offer, the 65in LG C2 delivers the keenest performance per pound here.

Key specs - Screen sizes available: 42in, 48in, 55in, 65in, 77in, 83in; Screen type: OLED; Dimensions: 65in (1441 x 826 x 45.1mm WDH); Weight: 14.8kg; HDR format support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision; Connectivity: 4 x v2.1 HDMIs, three USBs, digital optical audio output, Ethernet, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, RF tuner port

Buy now from John Lewis

2. LG OLED77G2: The best LG TV for home cinema

Price: £4,499 | Buy now from Currys



If you want to recreate the feeling of the cinema in your living room, size matters. Our experience suggests that it’s only with screens of 75-inch or more that you stop feeling like you’re just watching a TV and start feeling like you’re at the movies.

This instantly focused our attention on LG’s 77-inch models for 2022, and from there it didn’t take long to settle on the OLED77G2.

This is because the OLED77G2 backs up its raw size with a design that adds a heat-dissipating layer to one of LG’s latest Evo panels to deliver higher brightness levels than ever before. Yes, it’s even brighter than the C2.

In action, this brightness makes its presence felt to spectacular effect in almost every frame of high dynamic range images, without any compromise to the rich black levels and colours that have become OLED’s trademark.

Watching the OLED77G2 really is like being at the cinema – only the picture quality’s better, nobody’s talking and you don’t have to sell a kidney to afford the popcorn.

Key specs - Screen size: 77 inches; Screen type: OLED; Dimensions: 1712(w) x 976(h) x 25(d)mm; Weight: 41.1kg; HDR format support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision; Connectivity: Four v2.1 HDMIs, three USBs, digital optical audio output, Ethernet, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, RF tuner port

Buy now from Currys

3. LG OLED48A2: The best 2022 LG TV for OLED on a budget

Price: £1,169 | Buy now from John Lewis



Lovely though it is, OLED’s picture quality doesn’t come cheap. Thankfully, LG has acknowledged this by adding a new entry-level A2 series to its 2022 OLED range. These models strip away a few features to keep the price low without losing OLED’s core attractions. In fact, at £1,169, the 48-inch OLED48A2 is the cheapest OLED TV LG has ever launched.

We need to be clear, of course, about which features LG has stripped out of the OLED48A2 to make it so affordable. The main ones are that it only carries a ‘standard’ OLED panel rather than an Evo one; it’s only a 50Hz/60Hz panel, so there’s no support for 4K/120Hz gaming; and it only has three HDMIs rather than four. Essentially the A2s sacrifice high-end gaming options to provide a more affordable OLED option for film buffs.

You do, though, get LG’s premium Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor rather than the step-down Alpha 7 Gen 5 system found on LG’s step-up B2 OLEDs. This proves how seriously LG continues to take picture quality even on its cheapest OLED offering.

Key specs - Screen size: 48 inches; Screen type: OLED; Dimensions: 1070(w) x 620(h) x 46(d)mm; Weight: 11.5kg; HDR format support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision; Connectivity: Three v2.0 HDMIs, two USBs, digital optical audio output, Ethernet, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, RF tuner port

Buy now from John Lewis

4. LG OLED42C2: The best 2022 LG TV for gaming

Price: £1,259 | Buy now from John Lewis



Despite also being a fantastic TV, the OLED42C2 is also a seriously talented gaming monitor.

Its 42-inch screen is better suited to the sort of study or bedroom locations where gamers can often be found than LG’s big-screen OLED behemoths.

The C2 series are also the most affordable LG OLEDs to carry four full bandwidth HDMIs capable of handling 4K at 120Hz and variable refresh rates (including the Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync Premium variants).

There’s support for PC RGB colour too, as well as a dedicated Game Dashboard that provides at a glance information on the incoming gaming signal, and fast access to key gaming-related picture features – including game genre picture and sound presets.

The OLED42C2 is one of only a handful of TVs that can support Dolby Vision HDR at 120Hz refresh rates, too, as well as the HGiG HDR gaming system set up by the HDR Gaming Interest Group. Finally, input lag over HDMI in Game mode is a very respectable 13.5ms with 60Hz sources. It’s really hard to see how much more a TV could do to support gaming without morphing into a dedicated gaming monitor.

Key specs - Screen size: 42 inches; Screen type: OLED; Dimensions: 932(w) x 540(h) x 41.1(d)mm; Weight: 9kg; HDR format support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision; Connectivity: Four v2.1 HDMIs, three USBs, digital optical audio output, Ethernet, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, RF tuner port

Buy now from John Lewis

5. LG 75QNED996PB: The best LG TV for bright rooms

Price: £2,899 | Buy now from John Lewis



The 75QNED996PB is an 8K TV at a time when 8K content is practically non-existent. We’d urge you, though, not to let this put you off. Partly because advances in AI-based upscaling mean the 75QNED996PB can make 4K content look better, but mostly because the 8K resolution is backed up by other premium features not found on LG’s 4K models.

LG has included the latest iterations of its Nanocell colour technology and, crucially, a top-end Alpha 9 processor, but it’s the move to Mini LED that’s the big news here. This cutting-edge technology illuminates the screen using a huge number of tiny LED lights, and these provide a vastly increased number of local dimming zones compared to standard LED TVs. This means that the backlighting can be controlled with greater precision, and the result is dramatically improved contrast, brightness and overall image quality.

Indeed, if you’re looking for a high-end TV which can shine in the brightest living rooms, then the 75QNED996 is a tantalising choice: it gets significantly brighter than LG’s OLED TVs and is LG’s best-performing LCD TV to date.

That said, it’s still no match for OLED when it comes to pixel-perfect accuracy. The 75QNED996’s IPS panel can cause some light blooming in predominantly dark shots and, while 4K upscales fantastically well to 8K, HD sources can look a little soft. Feed it with a healthy diet of predominantly 4K content, though, and you won’t be disappointed.

Key specs - Screen size: 75 inches; Screen type: LCD with Mini LED lighting and local dimming; Dimensions: 1665(w) x 952(h) x 28.9(d)mm; Weight: 37.4kg; HDR format support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision; Connectivity: Four HDMI 2.1 ports (though no support for VRR), three USBs, digital optical audio output, Ethernet, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, RF tuner port

Buy now from John Lewis