Metz launches series of budget Roku TVs

German TV firm Metz is launching a range of new budget TVs into the UK, all equipped with the easy to use Roku user interface.

The range covers the full gamut of TV sizes, from a 1080p 32in set all the way up to the 4K 65in, and all come in at suitably tempting prices. The 32in set will cost a mere £159 – ideal for small bedrooms and kids’ TVs – and the 4K models start at £229 for the 43in TV rising to £449 for the gigantic 65in model. There are also 50in (£279), 55in (£329), and 2K 40in (£199) models available, all at rock bottom prices.

The catch is that the specifications for these TVs aren’t all that impressive. They all use bog-standard edge-lit LED backlights and while they all support HDR10 and HLG, none have the peak brightness to make the most of those technologies, peaking at a mere 250cd/m². There’s also no support for Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos on any of the TVs.

Still, we had the opportunity to try out the new TVs at a preview event in London and, although we can’t say much about image quality as yet, they seem easy to use and responsive. We're huge fans of the Roku user interface, especially the fact that you can get pretty much the full gamut of streaming apps on it - so there will be plenty of content for users to enjoy as well.

There’s also a decent range of quality of life features available on the Metz TVs, including support for Apple AirPlay, plus Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa support and a decent array of ports and connections. The 32in and 40in models come with three HDMI inputs, one antenna socket (one supporting ARC), Ethernet and Wi-Fi 5, while the 4K TVs come with four HDMI inputs (one supporting ARC), one antenna socket, Ethernet and Wi-Fi 5. The low budget comes into play here again, though, with no sign of advanced inputs such as HDMI 2.1.

You’ll be able to buy Metz’s Roku TVs in the UK from the end of October 2022 from Amazon and two other yet to be named retailers. Watch this space for our full review.