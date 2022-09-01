Toshiba reveals its first-ever Quantum Dot 4K TV

Toshiba has launched its first Quantum Dot television at this year’s IFA conference in Berlin.

The Toshiba QA5D will be available in four screen sizes - 43in, 50in, 55in and 65in - with the smallest model costing a very reasonable £399.

(above: Toshiba UF3D)

As Toshiba’s flagship TV for 2022, it includes all three of the Japanese manufacturer’s TRU Picture Engine technologies: TRU Resolution, TRU Micro Dimming and TRU Flow. There’s support for Dolby Atmos, the Dolby Vision HDR format, Chromecast is built-in and Google Assistant can be accessed via the remote control. Sound is provided by Onkyo, while the QA5D uses Android TV as its operating system.

The QA5D was one of five new Toshiba televisions unveiled at IFA, with the UF3D, UK4D, UA3D and LK3C making up the remainder of the 2022 range.

The UF3D is Toshiba’s first smart TV to have Amazon’s Fire TV platform built-in and will be available in the same sizes as the QA5D, with prices starting at £369. Also available in the same sizes is the UK4D, which makes use of Toshiba’s own operating system, sports a frameless design and has Amazon Alexa built-in. The 43in model is slightly cheaper than the UF3D at £349.

(above: Toshiba LK3C)

Also launching at £349 for the 43in model is the UA3D, which sits below the QA5D as the company’s less advanced Android TV option.

Finally, the LK3C - the only Full HD option in a lineup dominated by 4K sets - is an alternative designed for those in search of a smaller screen. It will be available in 32in and 43in screen sizes, with the smallest model costing £229.