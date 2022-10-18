Sky Glass upgrade: A BIG picture quality upgrade is coming

In a tacit admission that they didn’t quite get HDR picture quality right when Sky Glass was first released, Sky has promised to deliver a big software update to iron out a few issues.

No date has been confirmed for the rollout but Sky promises the update will arrive on all existing Sky Glass TVs before the end of the year.

The upgrade focuses on backlight manipulation for HDR content, in particular the panel’s full-array local dimming (FALD) technology, which is something we criticised Sky Glass for in our original review.

Effectively, Sky Glass’ local dimming now brightens specular highlights and dims dark areas as it should, leading to greater effective contrast, where originally enabling local dimming had the effect of flattening the image and reducing the contrast.

That’s not all, however. Another big picture-quality improvement Sky is bringing to Glass is black bar detection. This disables the backlight for those black areas above and below images in movies so they look inky black instead of distractingly dark grey.

The update might not be here just yet but, if the demo I was shown by Sky is anything to go by, it’s a huge improvement for Sky Glass and big enough, potentially, to bump up our star rating from three to four or maybe more out of five.

Specular highlights were visibly brighter, punching out of the display just like they should on a good HDR TV and the picture didn’t have that flat quality it had before. Black bars looked black, not grey, the image gained additional impact and presence, and even looked sharper, too.

Now, I must highlight at this point that the demo was carried out at Sky HQ by Sky employees with material that has, no doubt, been carefully selected. However, the difference was significant enough that it should have a big impact on overall picture quality.

We’ll be testing it out, however, when the update drops (at some point before the end of the year) and will update our Sky Glass review with our findings.

