Black Friday TV deals: What discounts to expect on the best TVs around

Black Friday is right around the corner and it's the perfect chance to nab a new TV for a bargain price. In 2022, the special day arrives on 25 November, however seasoned shoppers will know that there are plenty of deals to be had well before that. TV deals are no exception, so you’ll want to get your head around the type of savings you can expect in good time should you want to bag the best discount possible.

Separating your OLEDs from your QLEDS and still getting a solid saving isn’t always easy though, so below we’ll be helping you navigate between FHD (1080p), UHD (4K) and 8K screens of all different shapes and sizes.

How much could I save on a TV this Black Friday?

As the premier shopping occasion of the year, Black Friday throws up all-time low prices across a vast number of product categories and TVs are always on that list. Since many TVs start life at high price points, Black Friday discounts can result in savings of many hundreds of pounds.

TVs from the previous calendar year cycle, in this case 2021, typically see much larger discounts than those released this year. And since TV technology doesn’t always come on in leaps and bounds over a 12-month period (though there are some notable exceptions), older models often make for the best value propositions on the Black Friday market.

Another thing worth mentioning is that retailers will often try and entice you by advertising huge savings on a TV’s RRP. While said TV would have launched at that price, it’s unlikely to have stayed there for more than a few months. This means that, in reality, the saving you’re making is a lot smaller than the retailer would have you believe.

We’ve included RRPs for the selection of TVs below, but when documenting TV deals, will always try to mention its most recent price, an average price over a specific period of time and the lowest price the set has been.

What's the best TV to buy this Black Friday?

As our favourite TV of the year and overall Tech Product of the Year award winner, it's safe to say that we’re huge fans of the Samsung S95B. It’s the South Korean company’s first OLED television in just under a decade, incorporating quantum-dot layers into its advanced OLED panel for superb 4K picture quality. Its 120hz refresh rate makes it a top choice for gamers, while features like filmmaker mode – which aims to deliver images exactly as the creator intended – ensure a first-rate home cinema experience.

It’s our pick of what’s on the market right now and given we’ve seen it fall by £200 already this year, there might be some even bigger savings during the Black Friday deals period.

Our next choice of terrific TVs from 2022 is the LG C2. The C1 model was our pick of the TV world back in 2021 and the follow up is just as exceptional, producing crystal clear SDR and HDR content. Producing even brighter pictures with its OLED evo panel on varieties 55in and above, it does everything you could want in a TV – and was the runner up in our TV awards for 2022 – while those after a smaller package will be glad to see a 42in OLED model added to the roster.

That 42in model has already dropped to £950 at some retailers, and we expect further reductions to the various screen sizes over the coming weeks.

The Sony A80J is a great mid-range OLED option, and, as part of Sony's 2021 TV lineup, is ripe for a Black Friday deal. We described it as a “first-class all-rounder” in our full-length review earlier this year, with the OLED panel delivering impressive screen uniformity and clarity, vivid colours and excellent audio quality out the box thanks to Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ tech. The Google TV operating system makes it easy to use, Chromecast and Google Assistant are both built-in, and there’s support for a range of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced.

We have a feeling this one might be going for a delightful discount this Black Friday considering the 55in model recently saw its priced slashed to £999 - the cheapest it’s ever been available.

Like the LG C2 above, the LG C1 is a seriously stunning TV. So much so that we gave it the 2021 TV of the Year award. It can hold a place in the hearts of any gaming addict, film fanatic or boxset binger due to its detailed, colour-accurate OLED screen that looks great from any angle. This is another TV with a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, alongside support for Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Modes that make it a popular choice with next-gen gamers. LG’s webOS is a delight to use compared to most smart platforms and we expect to see the C1 even more competitively priced over Black Friday. The 55in model fell to £899 earlier this year but has gradually crept back up in price, so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled to see whether it falls below that figure in the coming weeks.

While big discounts on pricier TVs are always eye-catching, Black Friday also sees cheaper models get decent price cuts. Our favourite budget TV of 2021 was the Samsung AU9000 and it’s an option that’s received generous discounts during past deals events. Its “AirSlim” design is very attractive, and both SDR and HDR picture quality is impressive for a TV of its price. We found input lag to be very low, while Auto Low Latency and Variable Refresh Rate modes found on more costly competitors prove quality 4K TVs cut out for gaming don’t need to cost an arm and a leg.

Currently, you’ll find the 50in version for £529 and it seems likely this one will go further down during the Black Friday sales. It’s also worth keeping an eye out for deals on the its 2021 stablemates, the AU7000 and AU8000 series, along with this year’s Crystal UHD options: the BU8000 and BU8500.