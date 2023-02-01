Sky adds personalised playlist feature to Glass and Stream

Sky has announced that its personalisation features are arriving soon in a big update on 1 February 2023. The additions, which make up part of the firm's Entertainment OS 1.1 update, improve various parts of the Sky Stream UI, and include the long-awaited Personalised Playlist feature.

The Personalised Playlist does exactly what the name suggests, allowing users to create up to five personal playlists, one for each member of the family perhaps, and a further universal playlist that everyone can add to. It should be useful for keeping your playlist clear of the rubbish your kids watch, and keep the rubbish you watch out of your kids’ lists, too.

What the feature doesn't appear to do – and I'll confirm this once I've tried out the feature for myself – is maintain separate, individualised bookmarks for the same content, as a proper user profile would do.

So, if several members of the same household are watching one series but are at different stages of that show, the Sky Stream's Continue watching feature could potentially pick things up at the wrong point.

In addition to the personal playlist, there will be a new "Cast & Crew rail" on Show pages that allow you to see what other movies and TV shows the actors and directors have been involved in.

There's a new voice command, too. Say "Play The Last of Us" and Sky Stream should pick up where you left off. You can also highlight what you want to watch onscreen, hold the voice button down and say "Play" instead of clicking on the remote.

Sky also said that it would be improving the Bluetooth functions of its Sky Glass TV set. Essentially, you’ll now be able to listen to audio through your Bluetooth headphones at the same time as the speakers, which is a feature that’s aimed at those who are hard of hearing.