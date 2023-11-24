Best Black Friday smart TV deals: Best prices on Samsung, LG and Toshiba televisions
Upgrade your home entertainment setup with one of the Best Black Friday smart TV deals available
If you’re searching for the best Black Friday smart TV deals, you’ve come to the right place.
We’ve been keeping a close eye on TV discounts across every major retailer and manufacturer over the past few weeks and have seen offers on sets covering the whole gamut of the television industry.
The influx of smart TV deals has really ramped up now that we’ve reached the big day itself, meaning that there’s something for everyone regardless of your preference of operating system.
Below you’ll find our pick of the best Black Friday smart TV deals the internet has to offer and we’ll update this page as and when we find new Black Friday bangers.
Best Black Friday smart TV deals 2023
1. 50in Samsung QN90C (was £999; now £899)
The Tizen operating system makes Samsung a great choice for those seeking an intuitive smart TV experience and a bountiful choice of streaming services. The QN90C is part of the South Korean manufacturer’s Neo QLED series and uses a Mini LED backlight in combination with a Quantum Dot filter to cover a wide colour gamut and deliver great contrast no matter what type of content you’re watching.
The 50in model has been selling for around £1,000 for the past few weeks but has seen a further £100 knocked off its price on Black Friday. You can buy it for a record-low price of £889 at Amazon but the best deal is at John Lewis, where members can get the TV for £899 with a soundbar and a six-month subscription to Disney Plus. You’ll need to sign up for membership, which is free, and enter the code MYJLSAMSUNG100 at checkout.
2. 65in LG UR78 (was £683; now £499)
LG’s webOS is considered by many as the best smart TV operating system in the business and it’s certainly one of our favourites. Streaming service provision is wide-ranging, the OS is crammed full of useful features, and everything is laid out very sensibly.
As an entry-level LCD option, the UR78 is one of the cheapest ways to gain access to webOS 23 and the 65in model is cheaper than we’ve ever seen it this Black Friday. It’s powered by the α5 AI processor 4K Gen6 and supports both LG’s Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard, though it’s important to note that the panel’s refresh rate is limited to 50Hz, so it’s not an optimal choice for next-gen gaming. Even still, this smart TV is great value having fallen below £500 for the first time ever.
3. 43in Toshiba QF5D (was £299; now £283)
This Black Friday smart TV deal sees an already eminently affordable Toshiba TV available for an all-time low price. The QF5D sports a Quantum Dot LED panel and runs the Fire TV operating system, which will be familiar to anyone who’s previously used a Fire TV Stick. It’s unsurprisingly rather Amazon-centric and not the most responsive smart OS around but is packed with content and has Amazon Alexa built into the remote, making controlling the TV with your voice a breeze.
There’s also support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, while in-built audio comes courtesy of Onkyo. You’ll need to temper your expectations where Atmos is concerned due to the inherent limitations of a two-channel 20W setup and picture quality won’t be out of this world, but given how cheap the QF5D is, some compromises are to be expected.
4. 55in LG C3 (was £1,299; now £1,199)
If you want a premium smart LG TV this Black Friday, the C3 is an exceptional choice. Unlike the UR78 above, it’s fully equipped to handle next-gen gaming, with a 120Hz refresh rate and four full-fat HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K@120Hz, ALLM, VRR. It also benefits from Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support and an OLED ex panel that’s able to hit high levels of brightness to help deliver a stunning visual experience.
The 55in model has seen a couple of price drops during November but thanks to £100 off its advertised price at Currys, you can pick it up for a best-ever price of £1,199. Use the code VISION100OFF at checkout to activate the discount and make sure you claim a guaranteed reward of between £25 and £100,000 in Currys’ “Everyone’s a Winner” LG OLED promotion.