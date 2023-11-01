Best Black Friday TV deals 2023: Early discounts and savings are HERE
Looking for the best Black Friday TV deals? Our round-up showcases the top early offers on TVs by Sony, Samsung and much more
As the year’s most anticipated shopping event, Black Friday is the perfect time to find incredible TV deals on high-value sets by Sony, Samsung, LG, and many more top manufacturers.
While Black Friday traditionally marked the first Friday after American Thanksgiving, in recent years the savings have tended to come early, turning the day of discounts into into a month-long extravaganza of savings. This year is no different and top TV offers are already floating around at major retailers ahead of the big day on 24 November.
Amidst this whirlwind of discounts and promotions, finding the crème de la crème of deals can be a daunting task. Especially with so many TVs available, encompassing varying sizes and models. At Expert Reviews, we understand the art of deal hunting, having honed our skills through coverage of countless sales events. We’ve also tested an extensive range of televisions, meaning we can separate the deal delights from the deal duds for you So rest assured, the TV deals we are endorsing on this page are worth your time (and your money) whether they are high-end or budget-friendly sets.
Keep a close eye on this page, as we’ll be updating it throughout the Black Friday season. Your dream TV deal might just be one scroll away. Should you wish to have a gander at other Black Friday savings beyond TV sets, we’ll be collating them over on our Best Black Friday Deals hub. You can also find more information about the sales period over on our full Black Friday guide. But to see all the top-tier TVs that are currently on offer for a bargain price, simply scroll down the page.
The best Black Friday TV deals in 2023
1. Sony Bravia X75WL 55in (was £782, now £649)
A member of Sony’s 2023 TV range, the X75WL stands as a 4K LED unit featuring HDR capabilities and comes equipped with Google TV integration. Positioned as a compelling choice for the mid-range market, the X75WL has become an even more enticing telly after receiving a significant price drop on Amazon in anticipation of Black Friday. Its price has plummeted by more than £100, marking it down to an attractive £649 from its average retail price of £782. In other words, this is the lowest price its ever been according to price aggregator CamelCamelCamel and is one of the best early Black Friday TV offers you’ll see.
2. 50in Hisense A6K (was £369, now £298)
Here’s another all-time low Black Friday deal, this time on a more affordable 50in Hisense A6K. It’s also a 4K UHD TV with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X support meaning you’ll get rich pictures and 3D sound for a full fleshed out TV experience. The previous record low price was £319 according to CamelCamelCamel and while we haven’t reviewed it at length, we did review the Hisense A6G pretty favourably back in 2022 and the A6K is effectively a newer version of that product.
You can nab this TV for the same price at Amazon, though if you plan on buying multiple items this Black Friday it may be worth purchasing an AO membership for £40/yr as you’ll nab this TV for £288 instead, plus get money off on other products too.
3. 55in Samsung QN90C (was £1,262, now £1,099)
This deal is particularly tidy if you have some extra cash to spend and you’re willing to become an AO member. The 55in QN90C, released in 2023, is a perfect choice if you’re after a 4K Samsung TV. It not only gets the basics right through a gorgeous design and the intuitive Tizen-powered operating system but also has the same technologies found in the higher-end Samsung QN800C like Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4k for excellent upscaling no matter what content you are watching.
You can nab this TV for a little bit extra outlay via Amazon at £1,119 if you’re not an AO member and don’t plan on becoming one. But, as above, if you plan on buying multiple items this Black Friday, it may be worth purchasing an AO membership for £40/yr to purchase it for £20 less.
4. 55in TCL C645K (was £429, now £399)
TCL’s most affordable addition to its lineup in 2023 just got cheaper. The TCL C645K is a quantum dot 4K TV that supports the HLG, HDR 10, HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision IQ formats. It has a 60Hz refresh rate though this can be increased to 120Hz with DLG technology engaged via the single HDMI 2.1 port, which is eARC certified. Usually retailing for £30 more, this isn’t a huge saving but one worthy of your attention all the same.