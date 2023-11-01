Best Black Friday TV deals 2023: Early discounts and savings are HERE

Amidst this whirlwind of discounts and promotions, finding the crème de la crème of deals can be a daunting task. Especially with so many TVs available, encompassing varying sizes and models. At Expert Reviews, we understand the art of deal hunting, having honed our skills through coverage of countless sales events. We’ve also tested an extensive range of televisions, meaning we can separate the deal delights from the deal duds for you So rest assured, the TV deals we are endorsing on this page are worth your time (and your money) whether they are high-end or budget-friendly sets.

Keep a close eye on this page, as we’ll be updating it throughout the Black Friday season. Your dream TV deal might just be one scroll away. Should you wish to have a gander at other Black Friday savings beyond TV sets, we’ll be collating them over on our Best Black Friday Deals hub. You can also find more information about the sales period over on our full Black Friday guide. But to see all the top-tier TVs that are currently on offer for a bargain price, simply scroll down the page.