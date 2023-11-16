Best OLED TV deals: Black Friday bargains on televisions from Sony, LG and Panasonic
These are the best OLED TV deals you'll find this Black Friday, featuring the latest and greatest TV tech in a variety of sizes
Looking for unbeatable OLED TV deals? Your search for the best Black Friday discounts on televisions making use of the premium panel technology ends here.
Black Friday, which takes place on November 24 this year, is fast approaching, and the deals period presents a golden opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment setup without breaking the bank.
If your current TV no longer cuts it – perhaps it’s too small, not smart enough or simply lagging behind in the picture quality department – the Black Friday sales are the perfect time to upgrade.
OLED TVs have some distinct advantages over their LCD counterparts, making them a great choice if you want a more immersive cinematic experience at home. Should you wish to read about the various benefits of OLED technology, you can do so here, while below you’ll find our pick of the best OLED TV deals currently available.
Navigating the countless Black Friday TV deals is no mean feat; prices fluctuate regularly, advertised discounts are often misleading, model numbers can be extremely confusing and then there’s all the technical terminology to get to grips with.
But fear not, as we’ve done all the hard work for you. Our extensive knowledge of the industry and meticulous testing means we’re able to sort the wheat from the chaff when it comes to each retailer’s offerings.
As a result, you can rest assured that all of the OLED TV deals you’ll find below are actually worth your time and money. Whether you’re eyeing an OLED from a particular TV brand like Samsung, Sony or LG, or simply seeing what’s out there, there should be something for you.
This page will be updated regularly, so if you don’t immediately find an OLED TV deal that catches your eye, be sure to check back as Black Friday closes in.
The best OLED TV deals for Black Friday 2023
1. 42in LG C3 (avg £1,202; now £899)
The 42in variant of the LG C3 is now available for its lowest-ever price. It offers great brightness and infinite contrast via its OLED display, making it a top option if you want premium picture quality in a compact package. It’s an appealing pick for gamers too, thanks to its quartet of HDMI 2.1 ports and 120Hz refresh rate. At just £899, it’s an excellent Black Friday investment.
2. 55in LG B3 (was £1,199; now £1,099)
Fancy a larger OLED screen? The LG B3 is perhaps a better bet. It has a less powerful processor than the C3 but runs the same webOS 23 and incorporates most of the same features, including support for 4K@120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Atmos. It’s significantly cheaper than its stablemate and currently the cheapest we’ve seen it, making it a truly enticing prospect.
3. 55in Panasonic MZ800B (was £1,299, now £999)
Costing £1,599 a matter of months ago, this entry-level OLED is down to just £999 ahead of Black Friday. With a full selection of HDR formats, nifty features such as Google Assistant voice control via its Android TV OS and even a built-in subwoofer, it’s an attractive package at an affordable price. We saw a price drop to £1,299 a couple of months ago but this is the first time it’s fallen below that magic £1,000 mark. There have also been reductions on the other screen sizes: the 42in model will set you back £799, the 48in option now costs £899, while the large 65in variant is priced is £1,499.
4. 65in Sony A80L (was £2,342; now £1,899)
Sony’s A80 series has been a consistent performer in the mid-range OLED category, and the latest version maintains this reputation. It brings impressive picture quality and robust support for next-gen gaming to a stylish and practical package.
So good in fact, that our review of the 55in A80L warranted a four-star rating when it carried a £1,999 price tag. The 65in model linked here initially retailed at £2,499 and while it has had a few price drops since then, its current price is the lowest it has ever been.
5. Sony A95K (was £1,999; now £1,749)
The 55in model of last year’s flagship QD-OLED from Sony, the A95K, is now on for the cheapest price we’ve seen it. Costing £2,199 when we reviewed it about a year ago, it delivers fantastic SDR and HDR images via its Quantum-Dot OLED display, as well as excellent sound quality, all wrapped up in a sleek design.
John Lewis has also discounted it and you can save on various other bits of Sony kit, including a soundbar, home theatre system and Blu-ray player, if you buy them with the TV. But if you just want the TV itself, the A95K is £50 cheaper at Appliances Direct.