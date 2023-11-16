Best OLED TV deals: Black Friday bargains on televisions from Sony, LG and Panasonic

Navigating the countless Black Friday TV deals is no mean feat; prices fluctuate regularly, advertised discounts are often misleading, model numbers can be extremely confusing and then there’s all the technical terminology to get to grips with.

But fear not, as we’ve done all the hard work for you. Our extensive knowledge of the industry and meticulous testing means we’re able to sort the wheat from the chaff when it comes to each retailer’s offerings.

As a result, you can rest assured that all of the OLED TV deals you’ll find below are actually worth your time and money. Whether you’re eyeing an OLED from a particular TV brand like Samsung, Sony or LG, or simply seeing what’s out there, there should be something for you.

This page will be updated regularly, so if you don’t immediately find an OLED TV deal that catches your eye, be sure to check back as Black Friday closes in.

